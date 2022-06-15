Where is Netflix’s Iron Chef Filmed?

Hosted by Alton Brown and Kristen Kish, ‘Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend’ is a part of the beloved cooking franchise ‘Iron Chef.’ Five new Iron Chefs face off against Challenger Chefs to prove their worth. The most successful Challenger will have the opportunity to be a part of the grand finale and try their luck to gain the title of Iron Legend. Fans of the previous iteration eagerly awaited the release of the series. They were clearly quite happy with the redesigned Kitchen Stadium. The visually appealing stage has always been an integral part of the ‘Iron Chef’ franchise, so the new set has piqued a lot of interest. Many are curious to know where ‘Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend’ is lensed. Well, we have the answers they seek.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend Filming Locations

‘Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend’ is filmed in California. Harvey Wilson serves as the Executive in Charge of Production for the show, giving the show a modern feel, yet retaining the classic elements. Let’s get to know about the production location in more detail.

Los Angeles, California

Like ‘Iron Chef America,’ ‘Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend’ is Kitchen Stadium, located in Los Angeles, California. Specifically, the competition is held at Los Angeles Center Studios, 450 South Bixel Street. The set has top-of-the-line equipment to make sure that the chefs have no issues due to a piece of faulty equipment and have the best facilities possible. The rest of the set is designed according to the show’s format.

Whether it’s the giant doors that reveal the possible secret ingredients or the kitchen where the Iron Chefs and the Challengers battle it out, the whole stage is appealing to the eye. The aesthetic certainly lends well to the added flair that the show is known for. The set was originally the location for ‘Iron Chef America,’ however, it was redesigned to suit the need of the show and the participants.

Los Angeles Center Studios is one of the prime locations within the city when it comes to producing shows. As of writing, it has six film production sound stages as well as areas that can be used for theatres and other events. Another reason behind the facility’s popularity is its prime location. Most film studios in the Los Angeles Area are located in the suburbs or adjacent cities. However, Los Angeles Center Studios is one of the few in downtown Los Angeles. Some well-known projects produced within the complex include ‘The Rookie‘ and ‘Wrath of Man.’

