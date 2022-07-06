Where is Netflix’s King of Stonks Filmed?

Inspired by some real-life events, ‘King of Stonks’ is a German thriller drama series created by the duo of Philipp Kässbohrer and Matthias Murmann that follows the life of a programmer named Felix Armand. With his dreams set on reaching the very top, Felix wants nothing less than to be the CEO of the biggest FinTech company in Europe, which he helped build — CableCash AG. However, during the IPO, nothing goes according to his plans as everything blows right in his face — investor deception, money laundering, and internet pornography.

As Felix takes care of it all behind the scenes, he lets his boss Magnus get all the spotlight. When it becomes all too much for Felix to handle, he transforms from an ordinary programmer into one of the biggest swindlers. In the meanwhile, he ends up falling in love with someone he needs to stay away from at all costs, Sheila Williams. With such interesting themes, the series takes the audience on a thrilling and psychological journey. Not to mention, the backdrop of the cityscape in several scenes makes many viewers curious. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to give you a detailed account of the production sites utilized for the series!

King of Stonks Filming Locations

‘King of Stonks’ is filmed entirely in Germany, specifically in Berlin and Cologne. Since the series is set in Berlin, it makes sense for the production team to choose the capital city of Germany as one of the filming sites. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series seemingly took place in late 2021, over the course of a little more than two months. Now, let’s navigate the specific locations that appear in the Thomas Schubert-starrer!

Berlin, Germany

Many pivotal scenes for the German series are taped in and around Berlin, the capital and largest city of Germany. You can see several aerial shots of the cityscape in the show, with the Berlin Television Tower (Fernsehturm Berlin) standing out. Apart from the exterior shots, the production team seemingly also lense several important interior scenes in and around the capital city.

Berlin consists of three World Heritage Sites — Museum Island, the Palaces and Parks of Potsdam and Berlin, and the Berlin Modernism Housing Estates. Apart from that, the capital city is home to a number of museums and galleries, such as the Bode Museum, the German Historical Museum, the National History Museum, and the Humboldt Forum.

Cologne, Germany

It appears that the cast and crew of ‘King of Stonks’ even set up camp across Cologne (Köln), the largest city in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The suburb of Bilderstöckchen in Cologne seemingly served as a filming site for the first season of the German show. In addition, the production team supposedly recorded a few pivotal scenes in Chorweiler, the sixth borough of Cologne.

There are several landmarks across Cologne that are popular among millions of travelers that visit the city each year. Some of them are Cologne Cathedral, Cologne City Hall, Severinstor, Roman-Germanic Museum, and the Twelve Romanesque churches. Thanks to the city’s vast and diverse landscape, Cologne is frequented by many filmmakers. Movies and TV shows such as ‘The Reader,’ ‘Amélie,’ ‘Annette,’ and ‘Unbroken’ are all filmed in Cologne.

