Directed by Leos Carax, ‘Annette’ is a musical drama movie that tells the story of the complicated relationship between a provocative standup comedian (Adam Driver) and his soprano wife (Marion Cotillard). The celebrity couple’s life is completely changed after the birth of their daughter, Annette. The movie is a cinematic treat and features some extravagant locations that complement the protagonists’ fame and stardom. These locations are surprisingly fresh and leave a lasting impression on the viewers. If you wish to learn more about the scenic sites seen in the film, we have gathered all the filming details of ‘Annette’ for you!

Annette Filming Locations

The filming of ‘Annette’ was expected to begin in 2017 but was delayed several times over the next couple of years. Principal photography finally commenced on August 16, 2019, and concluded on November 19, 2019. The movie was primarily filmed across various cities in America, Belgium, and Germany. Some portions were shot in Wales, United Kingdom. Let’s take a closer look at the movie’s specific filming spots.

Los Angeles, California

The movie was partially filmed in the city of Los Angeles. The metropolitan city is the focal point of the Hollywood entertainment industry and is known for its cultural diversity and architecture. An important sequence was filmed in the vicinity of Walt Disney Concert Hall located at 111 South Grand Avenue in Downtown Los Angeles.

Some scenes were filmed on the streets of the city. The opening sequence was shot at The Village, a recording studio on 1616 Butler Avenue, and at 11500 Santa Monica Boulevard. Exterior shots of The Orpheum Theatre situated at 842 South Broadway in Downtown Los Angeles appear in the movie. Popular movies such as ‘Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood,’ and ‘Tenet‘ were filmed in the city.

Bruges, Belgium

The filming of the movie also took place in Bruges, a city located in West Flanders Province. The cast and crew filmed some scenes at Concertgebouw (Concert building) located at ‘t Zand 34, 8000 Bruges. The site is a popular tourist destination and the cultural center of the city.

Brussels-Capital Region, Belgium

The film’s cast and crew visited the city of Brussels and Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, a municipality in the Brussels-Capital Region, to shoot for the movie. The Opera nightmare sequence featuring Marion Cotillard’s character was filmed in a forest in Brussels. While filming in the Brussels-Capital Region, director Leos Carax’s beloved dog, Javelot, went missing but was later found at a train station thanks to the efforts of the cast, crew, and fans. A few scenes were reportedly shot at the famous KVS Studios in Brussels.

Liège, Belgium

The scene depicting Annette’s debut stage performance was shot at The Opéra Royal de Wallonie (or Opéra Royal), an Opera house located on the Place de l’Opéra in the city of Liège. It is one of the most famous opera houses in the country. The interior scenes of the Ape of God show in the film were filmed at Le Forum, an art theater at Rue Pont d’Avroy.

North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

A significant portion of the movie was filmed in various parts of Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) state. Some indoor sequences were shot at MMC Studios, a film and television studio in Cologne. The headquarters of LVM Versicherung at Kolde-Ring 21 in Münster serves as the exterior location for the LAPD station seen in the movie.

The art department built a set at The Kunstmuseum Bonn, an art museum in Bonn, to film some scenes. The cast and crew also shot some footage in and around Eifel National Park and Dusseldorf, the capital city of NRW.

