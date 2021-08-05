‘Annette’ is a musical drama film that tells the story of Henry and Ann, a celebrity couple whose lives are turned upside down when their highly gifted daughter, Annette, is born. It is directed by Leos Carax and stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in the lead roles.

The movie has received positive reviews from critics who have praised its musical aspects and approach to portraying emotions. If you enjoy indie dramas or stylistically unique movies, ‘Annette’ should appeal to you, and here’s where you can stream it online.

What is Annette About?

In ‘Annette,’ Henry McHenry is a famous stand-up comedian with a provocative style that has garnered him a cult following. Henry meets Ann Defrasnoux, a renowned opera singer. The two fall in love with each other and become one of the most popular celebrity couples. However, their lives are always in the spotlight, and this raises the question of whether they are true to each other or merely enacting a performance. As Henry’s stardom begins to fade, Ann rises to the pinnacle of her field, which upsets the balance in their relationship. Things take a turn for the worse when their daughter Annette is born. Ultimately, the couple is forced to confront the truths and delusions of their lives.

Is Annette On Netflix?

Netflix’s exciting entertainment library doesn’t house ‘Annette.’ If you wish to watch something similar, we recommend ‘Bo Burnham: Make Happy,’ a stand-up special from comedian Bo Burnham whose style is similar to that of Henry.

Is Annette On Hulu?

‘Annette’ isn’t a part of Hulu’s entertainment catalog. However, as an alternative, you can check out ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ a biographical film about the highs and lows of singer Freddie Mercury’s life and career.

Is Annette On Amazon Prime?

‘Annette’ is not currently available on Amazon Prime but is slated to arrive on August 20, 2021. Therefore, users of the service will have to be patient and wait for the movie to be added to Amazon Prime.

Where to Watch Annette Online?

‘Annette’ has received a limited theatrical release (on August 6, 2021) and can be watched at a theatre near you. To check show timings and book tickets, you can head here. At present, the movie is not available on any other streaming platforms or VOD services.

How to Stream Annette For Free?

Folks looking to stream ‘Annette’ for free should make a note that the movie can be watched for free by signing up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime (once it becomes available on the platform). However, we strongly advise our readers to pay for the entertainment they wish to consume.

