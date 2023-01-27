Where is Netflix’s Kings of Jo’burg Filmed?

Created by Shona Ferguson, Netflix’s ‘Kings of Jo’burg’ is a South African crime thriller series that revolves around the powerful and influential Masire brothers who have a foothold in the city’s criminal underworld as they basically rule it. However, when a supernatural family curse comes to haunt them, their life gets turned upside down.

Things go from bad to worse when they discover that they are also trapped in a web of betrayal from one of their own, all of which pose a threat to everything that they have built and gained until now. The thriller show features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Zolisa Xaluva, Connie Ferguson, Cindy Mahlangu, Sello Sebotsane, and Lunathi Mampofu. While the suspenseful narrative keeps the viewers hooked through each episode, the use of some interesting locations makes one wonder where ‘Kings of Jo’burg’ is shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Kings of Jo’burg Filming Locations

‘Kings of Jo’burg’ is filmed in its entirety in South Africa, particularly in Gauteng. Shooting for the inaugural iteration seemingly started in August 2019 and concluded in February 2020. As for the principal photography for the sophomore round, it reportedly commenced in June 2021.

However, due to the tragic death of the show’s lead actor and producer, Shona Ferguson, from COVID-19, the production process was halted in July 2021. After several months of pause, shooting for season 2 finally resumed around May 2022 and wrapped up in July of the same year. So, without wasting any time, let’s take a look at all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

Gauteng, South Africa

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Kings of Jo’burg’ are lensed in and around Gauteng, the smallest out of all the nine provinces, in terms of land area, in South Africa. Since the story is set in Johannesburg, as the title of the series suggests, a majority of the show is actually recorded on location in Joburg.

Johannesburg is the provincial capital and largest city of Gauteng as well as South Africa. From the looks of it, the filming unit traveled across the city of Johannesburg, including the commercial and residential suburb of Rosebank, to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Also known as The City of Gold, it is a cultural hub in the country and is home to various cultural venues, including museums and galleries. Some of the popular ones are the Adler Museum of Medicine, the Apartheid Museum, the Origins Centre Museum, and the Zoology Museum.

In addition, during the production process, the cast and crew members are spotted shooting several key scenes in Roodepoort, a town in the Gauteng province. Located on the Highveld, the province is considered the economic hub of the nation as it influences many sectors, including transport, manufacturing, technology, financial, and telecommunications sectors. Over the years, Gauteng has hosted the production of many film projects, including ‘Dredd,’ ‘The Salvation,’ ‘Money Monster,’ ‘Collision,’ and ‘The Last Days of American Crime.’

Read More: Is Netflix’s Kings of Jo’burg Based on a True Story?