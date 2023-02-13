Where is Netflix’s Perfect Match Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ is a dating competition series that pits together contestants from different dating shows and tests each contestant’s compatibility with each other. Every night, all the contestants must pair up amongst themselves and share a private suite in the villa before competing against other couples in a series of compatibility challenges. The winners of the challenges earn the ability to control which new singles can enter the villa and who they get to take out on dates.

After the new singles are introduced, the contestants must choose their perfect match yet again. The one remaining without a partner at the end of the night gets eliminated from the house and the competition. Hosted by the romance expert Nick Lachey, the reality series not only has a unique format but also involves the drama that takes place between contestants, making it an entertaining watch. At the same time, given the backdrop of the luxurious villa where the couples stay and indulge in different challenges, many viewers are likely to wonder where ‘Perfect Match’ is actually shot. Are you wondering the same? In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Perfect Match Filming Locations

‘Perfect Match’ is filmed in Panama, reportedly on one of the islands. The contestants and the rest of the crew members travel all the way to Panama to shoot the series. So, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix show!

Panama

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Perfect Match’ are lensed in Panama, a transcontinental country in the southern part of North America and the northern part of South America. From the looks of it, the filming unit sets up camp at a luxurious and scenic Panamanian villa where the contestants form couples amongst themselves and compete against other couples.

The economy of the Central American country, Panama, is dependent heavily on a well-developed service sector, including trading, commerce, and tourism. With tourism gaining more traction in the country, real estate developers continue to work on increasing the number of tourist destinations. Panama focuses on a few specifics of tourism, such as business tourism, beaches, health, and trade. Some of the most popular attractions amongst tourists are the BioMuseo, Panama Viejo cathedral tower, Avenue Balboa, Convent of Santo Domingo, and Coiba National Park and Natural Reserve.

