Where is Netflix’s Red Rose Filmed?

Created by Michael and Paul Clarkson AKA The Clarkson Twins, Netflix’s ‘Red Rose’ is a British horror drama series that follows a group of teenagers over a long summer whose lives and friendships are altered by the Red Rose app on their smartphones. Upon downloading and using the titular app, the teens are asked to meet certain demands, and if they fail to do so, Red Rose threatens them with various dangerous consequences. As the group gets pulled deeper into the application, they come face to face with a seemingly supernatural force and get addicted to the dark web’s seductive power.

The thriller series features some impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented young actors and actresses, comprising Amelia Clarkson, Isis Hainsworth, Natalie Blair, and Ellis Howard, all of whom elevate the quality of the narrative. Moreover, the use of some interesting locations is likely to make one wonder where ‘Red Rose’ is shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Red Rose Filming Locations

‘Red Rose’ is filmed entirely in England, particularly in Greater Manchester. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the teen show commenced in June 2021 and seemingly wrapped up in November of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

Greater Manchester, England

A majority of ‘Red Rose’ was lensed in Greater Manchester, a metropolitan and ceremonial county located in the northwest region of England. Out of all the towns and cities in the county, the large town of Bolton serves as the primary production location for the horror series, mainly because most of the story is set in the same town. Interestingly, it is also the hometown of the creators, The Clarkson Twins. During the early stages of the shooting of season 1, the cast and crew members were spotted recording a few scenes in and around Queen’s Park on Chorley New Road.

The production team also reportedly sets up camp around one of the oldest pubs, Ye Olde Man & Scythe, on Churchgate and inside Ye Olde Pastie Shoppe at 31 Churchgate to tape some important portions for the show. In order to shoot the final scenes of season 1, they utilized the locales around Le Mans Crescent in Bolton. There are several other sites that appear in the series, including Adrian Road in Halliwell, Church Road between Farnworth and Kearsley, Bridge Street, the West Pennine Moors, Westhoughton, Wilton Quarries between Belmont Road and Scout Road, and Bolton Town Centre.

Some prominent spots, such as Bolton Magistrates’ Court on The Law Courts on Black Horse Street, Smithills Hall on Smithills Dean Road, Bolton Town Hall in Victoria Square, and seemingly around Panalux at Manchester Road in Kearsley, are also a regular feature in the horror show. In addition, the city of Manchester also serves as one of the important filming sites for the series.

Greater Manchester attracts many tourists, mainly thanks to the numerous places of interest the county houses. There are various museums and galleries in Greater Manchester, including Gallery Oldham, Salford Museum and Art Gallery, Manchester Art Gallery, the Museum of Transport, The Lowry, and the Hat Works.

Read More: Best Scary TV Series on Netflix