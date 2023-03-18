Where is Netflix’s Sky High: The Series Filmed?

A sequel to the 2021 movie ‘Sky High‘ directed by Daniel Calparsoro, Netflix’s ‘Sky High: The Series’ (originally titled ‘Hasta el cielo: La serie’) is a Spanish action-adventure crime series created by Daniel Calparsoro and Jorge Guerricaechevarría that is set right after the events of the parent movie. Following the tragic death of her husband, all Sole wants to do is what’s best for her son and their future.

So, Sole decides to stay independent of her father, a stolen goods trafficker, and instead, become his enemy by choosing to join her late husband’s gang of smash-and-grab thieves because that’s the best option to take care of her son. Whether it is the heist scenes with masked robbers in different important sites or the nail-biting chase scenes between the police and the thieves against ever so changing backdrops, all of it is bound to make you wonder where ‘Sky High: The Series’ is filmed. Luckily for you, we come bearing a detailed answer to rid you of your curiosity!

Sky High: The Series Filming Locations

‘Sky High: The Series’ is filmed in Spain, France, Portugal, and Nigeria, especially in Madrid, Galicia, Paris, Lisbon, Algarve, and Lagos. As per reports, the principal photography for the debut season of the crime series commenced in February 2022 and concluded in June of the same year. Now, without wasting any time, let us walk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix show!

Madrid, Spain

The capital of Spain, Madrid, serves as one of the primary production locations for ‘Sky High: The Series,’ with the filming unit setting up camp across the city. In particular, a few key portions of the show are lensed inside the Metropolitano Stadium at Av. de Luis Aragonés, 4, in Madrid. It serves as the home stadium of Atlético Madrid, as you can read the football club’s name in the backdrop.

Galicia, Spain

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Sky High: The Series’ also travels to other Spanish regions, including the autonomous community of Galicia. For instance, the locales of the cities of Lugo and A Coruña can be spotted in several sequences throughout the Spanish series. Known for its hilly landscape, Galicia also consists of coastal areas that are an alternate series of beaches and rias.

Paris, France

Home to the iconic Eiffel Tower, Paris is also one of the cities where the cast and crew of ‘Sky High: The Series’ make a stop. The City of Love is the center of the Île-de-France region, aka Paris Region, and they make use of its locales for shooting several scenes for the series. Paris is home to some popular landmarks, including the Arc de Triomphe, The Louvre, and the Palais Garnier, some of which you might be able to spot in the show.

Portugal

Additional portions for ‘Sky High: The Series’ are also taped in different sites across Portugal. The capital, Lisbon, serves as another key filming site for the show as the production team sets up camp in different sites and locales of the city. Moreover, the picturesque and popular region of the Algarve features in the Asia Ortega Leiva starrer as well.

Lagos, Nigeria

To tape the last scenes of ‘Sky High: The Series’ season 1 in June 2022, the filming unit made a stop in the Nigerian city of Lagos. After wrapping up the season’s production, the cast and crew members were spotted interacting with some local children and clicking pictures with them.

