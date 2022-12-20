Where is Netflix’s The Interest of Love Filmed?

Based on the novel titled ‘Understanding of Love’ by Lee Hyuk-jin, Netflix’s ‘The Interest of Love’ (also titled ‘Understanding of Love’) is a South Korean romantic drama series created by the trio of Jo Yeong-min, Lee Seo-hyun, and Lee Hyeon-jung. The narrative is set in a bank focusing on two men and two women — Ha Sang-soo, Jeong Jong-hyun, Ahn Soo-young, and Park Mi-kyung — working together, with different tastes and interests.

When the four colleagues’ paths collide, they find themselves entangled in a complicated romance, understanding the meaning of true love and how much they are willing to sacrifice for it. The K-drama features stellar onscreen performances from a group of talented Korean actors and actresses, including Yoo Yeon-seok, Mun Ka-young, Keum Sae-rok, and Jung Ga-ram, which keeps the viewers hooked through each episode. At the same time, the use of interesting locations, including the KCU Bank where the protagonists work, is bound to make you curious about the actual filming sites of ‘The Interest of Love.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

The Interest of Love Filming Locations

‘The Interest of Love’ is filmed in its entirety in South Korea, seemingly in Seoul. Since the story is set in South Korea, it makes sense why the filming unit choose to shoot the series on location. Apart from adding authenticity to the narrative, it also provides the viewers with a more immersive viewing experience. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

Seoul, South Korea

The shooting for most of the pivotal sequences for ‘The Interest of Love’ seemingly takes place in and around Seoul, the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. From the looks of it, the production team possibly traveled across the city to tape different scenes, be they interiors or exteriors, against suitable backdrops. Situated in the northwest region of South Korea, Seoul is home to the headquarters of several big companies, including LG, Hyundai, and Samsung.

Officially known as the Seoul Special City, the capital’s economy is driven by various sectors, such as finance, commerce, manufacturing, technology, and tourism, to name a few. Each year, millions of tourists visit Seoul and explore the metropolis’ attractions and landmarks, including the Lotte World Tower, the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the N Seoul Tower, the National Museum of Korea, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, the Seoul Museum of Art, and the Ilmin Museum of Art.

Apart from tourists, Seoul is also frequented by many filmmakers for shooting purposes. In fact, over the years, the capital has hosted the production of different kinds of filming projects. Besides ‘The Interest of Love,’ its locales have been featured in a number of movies and shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘My Sassy Girl,’ ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever,’ ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,’ ‘The King: Eternal Monarch,’ and ‘Boys Over Flowers.’

