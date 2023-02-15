Where is Netflix’s The Law According to Lidia Poët Filmed?

Inspired by true events, Netflix’s ‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’ is an Italian biographical period drama series created by Davide Orsini and Guido Iuculano. Set in the patriarchal society of the late 19th century, an ambitious and rebellious woman named Lidia Poët is forbidden to practice law as it is considered a profession for just the men of society. Forcing her way into the law scene by appealing to overturn the court’s decision, she also investigates murders on the side.

Originally titled ‘Lidia Poët,’ the dramatic and gripping tale of Lidia Poët as she attempts to become Italy’s first female lawyer tends to keep the audience entertained through each episode. At the same time, the setting of the late 19th century against the backdrop of ancient Italy makes one curious to know about the actual production locations of ‘The Law According to Lidia Poët.’ If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

The Law According to Lidia Poët Filming Locations

‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’ is filmed in Italy, specifically in Piedmont and seemingly in Rome. According to reports, the principal photography for the debut season of the historical series commenced in September 2021 and wrapped up in January 2022. So, let’s not waste any time, and go back in time to get a detailed account of all the specific sites that feature in the Netflix series!

Piedmont, Italy

A majority of ‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’ is lensed in Piedmont, one of the 20 regions of the nation located in Northwest Italy. After all, the story is set in Piedmont itself. The capital city of the region, Turin, serves as the primary production location for the Matilda De Angelis starrer. While the Turin courthouse scenes are shot in the former Curia Maxima in Via Corte d’Appelloa, the exterior scenes of Villa Barberis are recorded in Piazza Cavour, both in Turin.

The Royal Palace of Turin at Piazzetta Reale, 1, in Turin is seemingly transformed into the editorial staff of the Gazzetta Piemontese to tape a few key scenes for the series. The filming unit sets up camp at several other sites across Turin, including Palazzo Falletti di Barolo at Via Corte d’Appello, 20/C, Museo Carceri Le Nuove at Via Paolo Borsellino, 3, Piazza Carignano, Teatro Regio at P.za Castello, 215, Basilica of Superga at Strada Basilica di Superga, 73, and Borgo Cornalese just outside of Villastellone.

Besides Turin, a couple of other sites across the region of Piedmont also make a cameo in the Italian show. The Teatro Vittorio Alfieri at Via Teatro Alfieri, 2, in the comune of Asti, serves as one of the filming locations while the Piemont Railway Museum at Via Coloira, 7 in the comune of Savigliano serves as another production spot.

Rome, Italy

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’ also seemingly travels to Rome, the capital city of Italy. The interior scenes of Lidia Poët’s family home, the interiors of which are reconstructed aptly over the course of several weeks, are supposedly lensed in Hotel Villa San Lorenzo Maria at Via dei Liguri, 7, in Rome.

