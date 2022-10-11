Where is Netflix’s The Playlist Filmed?

Based on the book ‘Spotify Untold’ by Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud, Netflix’s ‘The Playlist’ is a Swedish biographical drama series created by Christian Spurrier that gives us a glimpse into the untold story of Spotify’s creation. The show is set during the peak of piracy when the music industry was subjected to significant turbulence due to the free and illegal access that people had to music. The narrative revolves around a young yet visionary Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek, and his partner, Martin Lorentzon.

Daniel and Martin, together, revolutionalize the entire music industry by providing free and legal streaming music all over the globe, through the introduction of Spotify. The show is an example of how determination and convictions can help one achieve their dreams, no matter how impossible and bizarre they seem. Apart from the dramatization of the true story behind Spotify’s creation, what grabs the viewers’ attention is the use of different locations throughout the series. Thus, it is natural for you to be eager to know where ‘The Playlist’ is shot. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

The Playlist Filming Locations

‘The Playlist’ is filmed in Sweden, Croatia, Denmark, and Lithuania, particularly in Stockholm, Zagreb, Opatija, Rovinj, Copenhagen, and Vilnius. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series reportedly commenced in June 2021 and seemingly wrapped up in November of the same year. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into the details of all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix show!

Stockholm County, Sweden

Stockholm, the capital and largest city of Sweden and the county seat of Stockholm County, serves as the primary production location for ‘The Playlist.’ The production team travels across the county to tape different sequences against suitable backdrops, including the old town of Gamla stan and Gustavsberg. Moreover, during the filming schedule of the debut season, the cast and crew members were spotted lensing several scenes on location in and around Stockholm Arlanda Airport at 190 45 Stockholm-Arlanda.

Zagreb, Croatia

Many key scenes for ‘The Playlist’ are also recorded in Zagreb, the capital and largest city of Croatia. Situated along the Sava river in the northwest region of the country, Zagreb has a rich history dating back to Roman times. Consequently, there are many popular museums across the city, including the Archaeological Museum, the Modern Gallery, the Technical Museum, the Museum of the City of Zagreb, and the Croatian Natural History Museum.

Other Locations in Croatia

The filming unit of the Netflix series also travels to other cities and towns across Croatia. The town and municipality of Opatija, in western Croatia, is one of the pivotal filming sites used for the production of ‘The Playlist.’ In addition, the locales of Rovinj also feature in the Swedish drama series, specifically the Grand Park Hotel Rovinj at Smareglijeva ulica 1A.

Copenhagen, Denmark

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘The Playlist’ moves to Copenhagen, the capital and most populous city of Denmark. Situated on the eastern shore of the island of Zealand, Copenhagen has hosted the production of many other filming projects over the years. Some of them are ‘Into the Deep,’ ‘Queen of Hearts,’ ‘Another Round,’ and ‘Borgen.’

Vilnius, Lithuania

Additional portions of ‘The Playlist’ are recorded in Vilnius, the capital and largest city of Lithuania. It appears that the earlier stage of shooting for the debut season took place in the capital of Lithuania. Located in southeastern Lithuania, Vilnius is famous for its historic architecture in Old Town, some of which you may spot in the series.

