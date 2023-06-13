Where is Netflix’s The Surrogacy Filmed?

Created by Aída Guajardo, Netflix’s ‘The Surrogacy’ is a Mexican drama series that chronicles the life of Yeni, a woman who gets convinced to become the surrogate mother to a young married couple of a powerful family of affluent businessmen to get her father out of prison and save his life. After getting treated with love and care during her pregnancy, she experiences a sudden shift in their attitude as soon as she delivers the baby. Upon waking up on a bench somewhere, Yeni realizes that she is left with a baby with a physical disability as the family of businessmen did not want to be associated with it because their reputation in society is everything to them.

Originally titled ‘Madre de Alquiler,’ the drama show features stellar onscreen performances from a talented cast comprising Shaní, Luis Ernesto Franco, Leticia Calderón, Marcela Guirado, Camila Selser, and Alejandro de la Madrid. The unique undertone of the visuals highlights the dramatic themes of the series, while the changing backdrops keep things interesting and progressing. So, if you are eager to find out about the specific locations of ‘The Surrogacy,’ we have got you covered!

The Surrogacy Filming Locations

‘The Surrogacy’ is filmed entirely in Mexico, specifically in Mexico City. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the show seemingly commenced in early 2022 and wrapped up in June of the same year. Officially known as the United Mexican States, Mexico is known to have coastlines not only on the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California but also on the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, making for its vast and versatile landscapes. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix series!

Mexico City, Mexico

The capital of Mexico, that is, Mexico City, serves as the primary production location for ‘The Surrogacy.’ The production team travels across the city and sets up camp at various locations to lens different scenes against suitable backdrops. For instance, the filming unit seemingly utilizes the facilities of one of the film studios to tape some pivotal interior scenes for the series.

On the other hand, in the backdrop of numerous exterior shots, many of you will likely spot some popular landmarks and attractions of Mexico City, aka CDMX. They are the Historic center of Mexico City, the Castle of Chapultepec, the Plaza de las Tres Culturas, the Museo de Arte Moderno, and the Museo Nacional de Arte. Apart from ‘The Surrogacy,’ the capital’s locales have been featured in several movies. Some notable ones include ‘And Your Mother Too,’ ‘Love Has Many Faces,’ ‘Frida,’ ‘Roma,’ and ‘Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.’

