Where Was Netflix’s Bardo Filmed?

Co-written and directed by the Academy Award Winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Netflix’s ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’ (originally titled ‘Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades’) is a Mexican dark comedy movie that takes us on a rollercoaster ride along with an acclaimed documentarian and journalist named Silverio whose existential crisis gives way to him having dreamlike visions. When he returns to his native land after receiving a prestigious international award for his achievements, his memories and fears take hold of his present, taking him on an introspective journey.

Silverio begins to question his entire life, including his past, success, the bonds he shares with his family, and his identity. With brilliant onscreen performances from Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid, and Iker Sanchez Solano, the narrative is made all the more enthralling and immersive. At the same time, the use of some interesting visuals as the protagonist has his surreal visions sparks questions about the movie’s actual filming sites. In case you are curious about the same, we have got you covered!

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths Filming Locations

‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’ was filmed in Mexico and California, especially in Mexico City, Baja California Sur, and Los Angeles. The filming unit’s original plan was to begin shooting in April 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got postponed. After nearly a year of delay, the principal photography commenced in early March 2021 with strict safety protocols on set and wrapped up in September of the same year. Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific sites where the Netflix film was shot!

Mexico City, Mexico

A majority of ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’ was lensed in and around Mexico City, the capital and largest city of Mexico. The Historic Center neighborhood of the city served as the primary production location for the comedy-drama movie with several pivotal sequences taped on Isabel La Católica Street 21, Avenida 5 de Mayo 46, and Zócalo plaza on Plaza de la Constitución S/N. Moreover, some key exterior scenes were also recorded in and around Madero Street aka Avenida Francisco I. Madero. During the early stages of the shooting in the Historic center of Mexico City, a passerby resorted to violent misconduct against a production security member after which he was arrested.

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’ also set up camp inside Chapultepec Castle on Bosque de Chapultepec I Secc in the borough of Miguel Hidalgo. They even utilized the facilities of Estudios Churubusco Azteca at C. Atletas 2, Country Club Churubusco in the borough of Coyoacán. The film studio is home to eight soundproofed stages, and out of them, six have cyclorama and production booths that provide all the necessary facilities that any kind of filming project may require, including this Alejandro G. Iñárritu directorial.

Baja California Sur, Mexico

Several scenes for ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’ were seemingly also taped in Baja California Sur, the least populated state and ninth-largest in terms of area in Mexico. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted recording some important portions of the movie in La Paz, the capital city of Baja California Sur. The city’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism, along with a number of sectors, including agriculture, fishing, silver mining, and pearls.

Los Angeles, California

Since a small portion of the story is set in Los Angeles, it is possible that the filming unit traveled to the City of Angels itself to incorporate a few shots of the cityscape in the movie. Situated in Southern California, Los Angeles is home to several posh neighborhoods, sandy beaches, and a sprawling downtown area, which you may notice in some of the scenes in the film.

Read More: Best Mexican Movies