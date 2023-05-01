Where is Netflix’s The Tailor Filmed?

Inspired by a true story, Netflix’s ‘The Tailor’ is a Turkish mystery drama series created by Onur Güvenatam that follows Peyami Dokumacı, a charming and famous young tailor who inherits not only a successful business but also some exceptional tailoring skills from his grandfather. After his grandfather’s demise, he decides to bring his father, Mustafa, who has a childlike intelligence, into his life without letting anyone find out about it. What makes things all the more complicated in Peyami’s life is the entry of a beautiful client and bride-to-be named Esvet, with a bag of secrets of her own.

While the tailor sews a wedding dress for Esvet, he also sews some threads of his heart into hers. Originally titled ‘Terzi,’ the thriller series features some talented Turkish actors, including Çağatay Ulusoy, Salih Bademci, Sifanur Gul, Olgun Simsek, and Ece Sükan. The drama show unfolds in Istanbul and various picturesque locations, while the visuals of him tailoring perfectness for others serve as an irony to how complicated and out-of-his-hands his own life is. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘The Tailor’ is shot, we have got you covered!

The Tailor Filming Locations

‘The Tailor’ is filmed entirely in Turkey, particularly in Istanbul and the Kırklareli province. Shooting for the show’s first three seasons was done in one block. So, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration commenced in late March 2022 and wrapped up in mid-June of the same year. After a few weeks’ break, the sophomore season’s production began in July 2022 and ended in August 2022.

As for the production of the third season, it began immediately after the end of the second in August and concluded in early October 2022. While recording an action sequence in a car, Cagatay Ulusoy almost got severely injured when the camera mounted on top of it came off. Fortunately for the actor, it fell on the road without breaking through the glass first. Now, without wasting time, let us get a detailed account of all the specific locations that can be spotted in the Netflix show!

Istanbul, Turkey

Since most of the story is based in Istanbul, the production team of ‘The Tailor’ lenses most of the pivotal sequences on location in and around Istanbul itself, including the district of Kadıköy situated in the Asian side of Istanbul. Specifically, the Yoğurtçu Parkı in Osmanağa in Kadıköy serves as one of the prominent production locations for the mystery series. You might also spot some notable sites and destinations in the backdrop of different exterior scenes, such as Abdi İpekçi Street, the Grand Bazaar, Galleria Ataköy, and Grand Avenue of Pera.

Kırklareli Province, Turkey

For shooting purposes, especially to tape the flashback scenes, the cast and crew of ‘The Tailor’ travels to Kırklareli province in the Marmara Region of Turkey. The locales of Kışlacık, a village in the District of Vize, feature quite regularly through various episodes of the drama series. Its vast and versatile landscape can be credited partly to the fact that it is surrounded by the Black Sea to the east, making it an ideal filming site for shows like ‘The Tailor.’

Read More: Best Turkish Shows on Netflix