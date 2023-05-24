Where is Netflix’s The Ultimatum Queer Love Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On,’ Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ is a dating reality show that revolves around the tough decisions that the couples in the show have to make. The five couples, consisting of women and non-binary individuals, are going through a rough patch in their relationship. On the one hand, one partner is ready to tie the knot and settle down, while the other partner has some doubts.

Hosted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, the dating series tests each couple’s relationship as they try to find out what they really want by dating other people and being brutally honest with each other. So, while the drama that ensues between the couples keeps the viewers entertained through each episode, the myriad of locations in the backdrop makes them wonder where ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ is filmed. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Filming Locations

‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ is filmed in California, especially in the San Diego metropolitan area. Given the vast and versatile landscape of California, the production team chooses to shoot the reality series on location in the Golden State. Now, without wasting any time, let’s dive right into all the specific locations where the couples’ relationships are tested in the Netflix show!

San Diego Metropolitan Area, California

A major portion of ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ is lensed in San Diego metropolitan area, which is known for its year-round Mediterranean climate, gorgeous beaches, and natural deep-water harbor. Apart from the hotel or apartment buildings where the couples stay, the dating show features a myriad of several other locations across the metropolitan area where they go out either on dates or talk about their issues with each other.

SHAKE & MUDDLE at 303 H Street UNIT 109 in the city of Chula Vista and Barrel & Board at 1027 University Avenue in the city of San Diego are a couple of establishments that make an appearance in ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love.’ Moreover, during the filming schedule of the debut season, the cast and crew members of the reality series were spotted taping a few key portions in and around the Mediterranean restaurant Beeside Balcony at 1201 Camino Del Mar # 200 in the beach town of Del Mar.

The Yasai is also one of the prominent production locations that feature in several scenes of the Netflix dating show. The filming unit sets up camp in one of the two sites where the restaurant is located in San Diego, either at 4646 Convoy Street, #101-A, or at 2254 India Street. Besides that, a few pivotal sequences for ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ are also recorded in Hard Rock Hotel San Diego at 207 Fifth Avenue in San Diego.

As for many of the exterior scenes of the show, they are lensed mostly on location in different neighborhoods and streets across the San Diego metropolitan area. So, it is highly likely that you might be able to spot some popular landmarks in the backdrop, including the Balboa Park, Belmont amusement park, San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, SeaWorld San Diego, and the Mission San Diego de Alcalá.

