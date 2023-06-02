Where is Netflix’s Vortex Filmed?

Created by Camille Couasse and Sarah Farkas, Netflix’s ‘Vortex’ is a French fantasy crime series that chronicles the life of a police captain named Ludovic, who uses the latest VR technology to immerse himself in the crime scene of a drowned woman on a beach. While doing so, he envisions his former lover and the mother of his daughter Juliette, named Mélanie who died on the same beach 27 years ago. Thanks to the new technology, he has the means to connect and communicate with her. Soon, Ludovic finds out that there is a connection between Mélanie’s death and the drowned woman’s death on the beach, which kicks off an investigation in two different eras as he tries to get to the bottom of the truth.

On one hand, Ludovic wants to save Mélanie from getting killed but on the other hand, changing the past threatens to change his present, which revolves around his new wife Parvana, and their son named Sam. Starring Tomer Sisley, Camille Claris, Zineb Triki, Éric Pucheu, and Sandrine Salyères, the crime drama show unfolds in two different eras as the protagonist goes back and forth against significantly different backdrops, which is enough to spark questions about the actual filming sites of ‘Vortex’ in the viewers’ minds. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Vortex Filming Locations

‘Vortex’ is filmed in France, especially in Finistère and Île-de-France. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the fantasy show commenced in August 2021 and wrapped up in early December of the same year. Now, without much ado, let’s follow Ludovic as he travels from one era to another on his quest to find the killer responsible for his lover’s murder, and learn all about the specific locations that appear in the Netflix series!

Finistère, France

Since a majority of ‘Vortex’ is set in Brest, the production team decides to set up camp on location and shoot a major chunk of the series in and around Brest, which is situated in France’s Finistère department. For instance, several pivotal portions of the crime series are lensed in Centre Sportif de la Cavale Blanche at Av. de la Libération and around Place Guérin, both in the city of Brest. Moreover, the Recouvrance Bridge features in the backdrop of a few scenes as well.

During the filming schedule of the debut season, the cast and crew members of ‘Vortex’ were spotted taping a few key scenes in and around Les Quatre Vents at 18 Quai de la Douane and Hôpital Morvan at 2 Av. Maréchal Foch, both in Brest. In addition, a private house in the commune of Landunvez and Beach de Corsen in the commune of Plouarzel are other couple of locations that feature in the crime drama series.

Île-de-France, France

In order to shoot some additional portions for ‘Vortex,’ the filming unit travels to the French region of Île-de-France. The center of the region and the capital of France, that is, Paris, hosts the production of the Tomer Sisley starrer as the cast and crew utilize different sites of the City of Light. For instance, they set up camp in the commune of Épinay-sur-Seine, which is situated in the northern suburbs of Paris, to record various pivotal sequences for the series. The region’s locales have also been featured in other film and TV projects, such as ‘Léon: The Professional,’ ‘Irreversible,’ ‘Now You See Me,’ and ‘The Diplomat.’

