Where is Netflix’s Wellmania Filmed?

Based on ‘Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness’ by Brigid Delaney, Netflix’s ‘Wellmania’ is an Australian comedy-drama show co-created by Delaney herself alongside Benjamin Law. In the series, Celeste Barber essays the role of Liv Healy, an avid food blogger who decides to change her unhealthy ways of living when she receives an opportunity of a lifetime — to be a judge in a reality show. As Liv starts reevaluating her choices, she attempts to follow a healthy lifestyle and embarks on a transformational wellness journey in order to reach greater levels of success in her career, even if it kills her in the process.

Alongside Celeste Barber, the cast of ‘Wellmania’ includes the likes of JJ Fong, Lachlan Buchanan, Genevieve Mooy, Johnny Carr, and Remy Hii. The comedy show primarily unfolds in New York City and Sydney and allows the viewers to follow Liv’s journey as she works hard to get in shape by working out in the gym and running various miles against the backdrop of a beach. So, if you are interested in learning where ‘Wellmania’ is filmed, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Wellmania Filming Locations

‘Wellmania’ is filmed in Australia, New York, and Massachusetts, particularly in Sydney, New York City, and Boston. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy show commenced around March 2022 and wrapped up in early May of the same year. Without wasting much time, let’s navigate all the specific locations where we see Liv follow her transformational regime!

Sydney, Australia

Since most of the story takes place in Sydney, it is understandable why the production team of ‘Wellmania’ chooses the same city as the primary filming site for the Netflix series. Reportedly, a majority of the shooting takes place around Sydney’s Gadigal Country of the Eora Nation. However, the filming unit utilizes various other locales across the city, including the area around Bronte Beach, which is situated a bit east of the Sydney central business district.

New York City, New York

The hustle and bustle of New York City are ever so prominent in several key parts of ‘Wellmania’ as the cast and crew set up camp in the Big Apple as well. Apart from the aerial shots of the iconic cityscape of NYC, you might also spot various popular landmarks in the show, such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, Times Square, Central Park, and the World Trade Center. Besides ‘Wellmania,’ New York City has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows over the years, such as ‘This Is Where I Leave You,’ ‘Green Book,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ and ‘Orange Is the New Black.’

Boston, Massachusetts

Additional portions of ‘Wellmania’ are also taped in the capital of Massachusetts, Boston, with the filming unit making the most of the city’s streets and locales. In some important sequences, we get an aerial shot of the famous Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge on I-93, Boston. There are a few parks and gardens in the city that you might spot in the series as well, such as the Boston Common, Boston Public Garden, and Franklin Park.

