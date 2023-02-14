Where is Park Jin-Yong From Physical 100 Now?

Netflix’s ‘Physical: 100‘ is a Korean reality show focused on the concept of physical fitness. Thanks to the series, people across the world came to learn about several fitness enthusiasts who participated in the show. However, few achieved the same level of success as Park Jin-Yong. As one of the final five finalists, his television journey was nothing short of inspiring as he completed some of the toughest challenges out there in order to prove his physical prowess. Naturally, the athlete has earned many fans who are eager to learn more about him and his current whereabouts. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Who is Park Jin-Yong?

Born on November 17, 1993, in Muju, South Korea, Park Jin-Yong is a well-known luger. After completing his education at Muju Sulchon High School, the reality TV star went on to become a professional athlete in the field of the winter-themed sport. Thanks to his skills, he got the opportunity to represent his nation during the 2014 Winter Olympics. Held in Sochi, Russia, the event saw participating in the Doubles Open and Mixed Team Relay, earning 18th and 12th positions, respectively.

Park was back for the 2018 Olympics, this time held in his home country, specifically in the city of Pyeongchang. This time, he ended up participating in the same two events as his previous Olympic experience but was ranked in both races. 2022 saw Park going to Beijing, China, in order to take part in his third Winter Olympic event. Along with Jo Jeong-Myeong, he scored 12th position in the Open Doubles. He and his team also achieved 13th position in the Mixed Team Relay event.

Over the years, Park has accomplished many feats in his chosen field. Thanks to years of being an active sportsman, he gained an enviable physique that was put to the test in the Netflix show. Despite his fierce competitors, Park made his way through the first three quests thanks to his own skills and the support of team members. However, it was his awe-worthy performance in the fourth quest that helped him progress to the final round.

For the penultimate round, Park had to participate in the task known as Fire of Prometheus, where four participants had to redo the same obstacle course over and over again. For each round, the number of torches placed at the end of the route would be one less than the racers, and the person coming in last would not be able to rerun the obstacle course. Though many considered Miracle to be the sure winner of the challenge, Park wowed everyone by winning each and every time he had to redo the obstacle course. During his third run, the race was close, but he was the ultimate survivor, earning a ticket straight to the finals.

Where is Park Jin-Yong Now?

As of writing, it seems like Park is thriving in his career as a luger. Over the years, he has continued to represent South Korea in various international sports events, whether they be the Winter Olympics or World championships. This has not changed in recent times, and the sportsman is only looking forward to showing the world what he can do. The reality star does not seem to be a big fan of social media and likes to keep the details of his private life to himself. Nevertheless, we congratulate him on his breathtaking performance in the Netflix show and wish him the best for the future.

Read More: Where is Kim Min-Cheol From Physical 100 Now?