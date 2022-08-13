Where Is Phoebe Davis From Cosmic Love Now?

If you have ever been intrigued about the role astrology can play in love, Prime Video’s ‘Cosmic Love‘ would be right up your alley. The exciting dating reality show follows four individuals or elements who are tasked with finding their perfect partner from sixteen single contestants. However, they are guided in their journey by the “Astro Chamber,” which provides guidance and even reveals their perfect matches, one by one. Yet, with the show being completely unscripted, the participants are also allowed to form relationships of their own, leading to a showdown between astrological matches and a connection of the heart.

The representative of the element of fire, Phoebe Davis, came onto the show with the intention of finding a husband. Originally from Spokane, Washington, Phoebe revealed that she is a career-driven woman and wants someone who can complement her drive for success. However, as the season rolled on, things seemed to go downhill for the reality star, making fans curious about her current whereabouts. Well, let’s find out where Phoebe Davis is at present, shall we?

Phoebe Davis’ Cosmic Love Journey

Immediately upon entering the retreat, Phoebe’s eyes fell on Caleb McDonald, and the Spokane native chose him for her first date. Interestingly, the date turned out to be quite pleasant, and Phoebe seemed quite determined to seek a connection with Caleb even if they were not astrologically compatible. However, the “Astro Chamber” had an ace up its sleeve and soon revealed that Caleb was Phoebe’s first perfect match. Naturally, the Spokane native was thrilled at the news, and the pair looked forward to exploring their connection.

Unfortunately, things began going south once Caleb met and got acquainted with Adrianna Raphaela. While Adrianna was Connor’s perfect match, she seemed pretty interested in Caleb, who reciprocated the feeling. Although the sudden development put a stop to Phoebe’s plans, she soon got over the past and began looking forward to her other matches. Incidentally, Phoebe felt like her second and third matches, David and Phillip, weren’t viable romantic partners match, although her fourth match, Darren, proved to be quite interesting. Besides, once Phoebe and Darren got acquainted, they realized they had a lot in common, and their minds worked on similar wavelengths.

However, fate had other plans, as even while exploring a connection with Phoebe, Darren began gravitating towards fellow-contestant Theresa Vongkhamchanh, and the two were almost inseparable. Eventually, Darren and Theresa understood that they were perfect for each other and decided to leave the experiment as a couple, leaving Phoebe quite disappointed. By this time, Phoebe had already eliminated Caleb as well as David and was left with Phillip, whom she gradually got close to. Interestingly, Phillip was quite taken with Phoebe and was even ready to risk it all for her. Yet, the Spokane native felt like she needed to work on herself before committing to marriage and exited the show after rejecting Phillip’s proposal.

Where Is Phoebe Davis Now?

Once filming for ‘Cosmic Love’ wrapped, Phoebe settled back into her daily routine and seems to be leading a happy life, surrounded by friends and family. At present, Phoebe has her roots in San Diego, from where she owns and operates a marketing business, but also keeps shuttling between Los Angeles and Arizona. Besides, she is a fitness enthusiast and runs her own fitness blog, Flexing Phoebs, alongside being an established model and making a name for herself in the entertainment industry as an actor. Interestingly, her recent social media posts have made the absence of a special someone in her life quite apparent. Thus, while we believe that Phoebe is still single, she has made quite a few lifelong connections during the filming of ‘Cosmic Love’ and is busy taking her already illustrious career to further heights.

