These days, the word Gucci is instantly associated with luxury, novelty, and respect. But the truth is that the Italian fashion house was filled with drama and betrayal back in the 1980s and 90s. Maurizio Gucci, the then-head of the brand, was at the front and center of it all, especially as his union with Patrizia Reggiani went from a thrilling romance to a bitter divorce to his murder. That, along with much more, is profiled on ‘Dateline: Murder in the House of Gucci,’ with the help of Patrizia’s accomplice, Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma. So, here’s what we know about her.

Who is Pina Auriemma?

As a once high-society television psychic, Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma is dubbed the “Black Witch” in Italy for her clairvoyant ways, occult beliefs, and role in Maurizio Gucci’s demise. According to reports, the then-fortune teller first came across Patrizia Reggiani at a health spa, where they spoke about their ideals for hours to form a genuine and deep friendship. Thus, Pina gradually became a vital part of the socialite’s everyday life, and the latter even convinced her husband to let Pina open a franchise in Naples. That Gucci store has since been turned over to a trusted associate.

As per her appearance on ‘Lady Gucci,’ Pina believed Patrizia felt humiliated after her husband left her for another woman. “Something snapped in her,” she said. “Maybe it was a blow to her narcissism. She’d asked all of Milan to find a murderer. Nobody took her seriously. I was the only fool.” However, on ‘Dateline,’ Pina explained that she had only introduced her friend to the hitmen because she thought the males could make money off of her — she never actually intended the murder-for-hire scheme to turn successful. Having lived with the Black Widow for a while, Pina confidently added that she “was more sad and sorry about losing her name” than her marriage.

Where is Pina Auriemma Now?

In early 1997, thanks to wiretapping and undercover police work, Pina Auriemma and Patrizia Reggiani were arrested and charged with premeditated murder in connection to Maurizio’s 1995 shooting assassination. “When [the officials] eventually came to arrest me, I said: ‘Finally,'” the former candidly told The Daily Mail recently. “I could not carry the guilt anymore. There were so many times I stood in front of the police station with the intention of turning myself in, but I was too scared.”

Pina also upended that instead of prison, she was more disturbed about how Maurizio lost his life because nobody ever deserves that. “I know I did a terrible thing,” she said. Pina conceded that she had no natural magical powers during her trial and ultimately received a 25-year sentence behind bars. She served 13 years before being released for good behavior in 2010, and soon, it was clear that she and Patrizia were not friends, or even acquaintances, anymore. “I completely erased Patrizia,” Pina revealed. “I removed her from my life and my thoughts.” Coming to where she is today, all we know is that the 75-year-old former psychic is now a free woman who prefers to stay out of the limelight.

Read More: Where is Benedetto Ceraulo Now?