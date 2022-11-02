Where is Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘Rehab Addict,’ HGTV’s ‘Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue’ is a home improvement show that sees the popular home renovation star Nicole Curtis back in her hometown to finish the renovation of her historic little lakeside cottage she had begun almost a decade ago. Nicole and her team start by upgrading the exterior of the property, including the roof, porches, siding, and landscaping. Once the outer area is done, they start beautifying and designing the interiors.

With the help of her experience, vision, skills, and competent team, she manages to turn the historical 1904 cottage that she saved from getting demolished into one of the most stunning properties on the lake for her family. The transformation that the cottage goes through is noteworthy and extraordinary. Moreover, the scenic backdrop of the lake and the surrounding areas makes you curious to know about the filming sites that appear in the series. Well, luckily for you, we have all the information regarding the same!

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue Filming Locations

‘Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue’ is filmed entirely in Michigan, specifically in Lake Orion. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the home improvement show seemingly took place in late 2021. Since Nicole Curtis is from Michigan, it makes sense to shoot the series in the Great Lake State itself. So, let’s not waste any time and follow Nicole as she renovates the lakeside cottage, and learn all about the specific sites where the HGTV series is shot!

Lake Orion, Michigan

The production team of ‘Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue’ set up camp in Lake Orion, a village in Michigan’s Oakland County, to tape the debut season of the series. In particular, most of the pivotal sequences for season 1 were lensed in and around the 1904 lakeside house that Nicole and her team renovated.

Located in the northern outskirts of Metro Detroit, Lake Orion was a resort town, to begin with, but then with time, it started incorporating elements of a commuter town. Lately, the government has been ordering the demolition of several cottages in the village in order to make room for certain lakeside developments. Over the years, Nicole has stood up against these demolitions and raised her voice for the matter.

Apart from ‘Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue,’ Lake Orion has served as a pivotal production location for several kinds of movies and TV shows. Some of the popular filming projects that have utilized the locales of the village for shooting purposes are ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ ‘Crow,’ ‘Beyond the Mask,’ ‘The Russian Bride,’ and ‘An Intrusion.’

