Where is Roar Filmed?

Based on the eponymous book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, ‘Roar’ is a genre-bending anthology series that is an insightful yet sometimes hilarious portrait of what it’s like to be a woman today. Each episode tackles different prevalent subjects, such as gender roles, identity, and autonomy. Created by the duo of Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch (creators of ‘GLOW‘), the short stories can be labeled as darkly comic feminist fables.

The dark undertone highlights the drama in the eight narratives of the series. Apart from the gripping storylines that keep viewers hooked, there is ample interest in the locations that feature in ‘Roar.’ Well, if you want your curiosity to be appeased, we have got you covered!

Roar Filming Locations

‘Roar’ is filmed in two major locations — Australia and the United States of America — specifically in the cities of Sydney and Los Angeles. The eight episodes of the inaugural season use the versatile landscape of these locations very well. The principal photography for the first season of the anthology series commenced in late Spring 2021 and wrapped up by late Summer 2021. In case you want in on the details of the locations that feature in the show, allow us to share what we know about the same.

Sydney, New South Wales

The production team of ‘Roar’ set up camp in the capital city of New South Wales — Sydney — to film some prominent sequences for the first season. Reportedly, the episode featuring the Australian actress Nicole Kidman, ‘The Woman Who Ate Photographs,’ was taped on her home turf, that is, in Sydney. While many scenes are seemingly filmed on location, some of them might have been shot in a production facility in the city.

Home to many high-rise buildings in Australia, Sydney provides quite an urban setting that works as the appropriate backdrop for all kinds of filming projects. Not only that, Harbour City is divided into several different regions, and each of them is unique. This means that landscapes are versatile, which again works in its favor making it a popular production site for films and TV shows. ‘Mad Max: Fury Road‘ and ‘Pieces of Her‘ are well-known projects that have been lensed in Sydney.

In an exclusive interview with Marie Claire in April 2022, co-creator Liz Flahive had quite a few words to say about working with Nicole Kidman in Australia. Viewers are likely to notice the Australian vibe in the Nicole Kidman episode. Liz said, “It was delightful to have a real lesson in Aussie culture for me because I was the American writer.” Moreover, it was an immersive and enjoyable experience for her since the entire team that worked on that episode is Australian.

Liz added, “It was also thrilling to hear her [Kidman] be Australian on-screen, you know. There was such an ease to it. I think she was honestly just so thrilled to be shooting in Australia and it was exciting for all of us, honestly.” When it comes to the songs in the actress’ road trip playlist, Liz revealed that it was a hotly debated topic as she “really wanted to make sure it felt right for Nicole’s character.”

Los Angeles, California

For filming purposes, the cast and crew of ‘Roar’ also traveled to Los Angeles, the largest city in California. The production team was spotted taping pivotal sequences for a few episodes of the genre-bending series. Known for its cultural and ethnic diversity, Mediterranean climate, modern architecture, and Hollywood connection, it is only fitting that a series as versatile as ‘Roar’ makes use of all that Los Angeles has to offer.

The diverse landscape of LA includes several gorgeous beaches, mountains, wetlands, and high-rise buildings, making it a prominent filming location for obvious reasons. Over the years, Los Angeles has served as a production location for a number of films and TV shows, including ‘The Dropout,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and ‘King Richard.’

