NBC’s ‘Dateline: Someone Was Waiting’ profiles the 2015 murder of Anna Moses inside her suburban Frisco home, along with its brutal and baffling aftermath. The 43-year-old Russian woman working as a statistic analyst at the University of Texas at Dallas was found shot to death in her garage at around noon on January 14. As investigations into her homicide began, the authorities discovered a trail that led them to identify her ex-husband, Robert Arthur Moses, as her perpetrator. So now, if you’re curious to know more about Robert, his actions, and his current whereabouts, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Robert Moses?

Robert and Anna Moses’ love story was a whirlwind by all accounts. They met by chance, fell in love, and decided to live together in America before tying the knot. At first, their relationship was picture-perfect, with Robert even treated Anna’s young son as his own. However, as time passed, it is said that Robert became controlling and didn’t appreciate the fact that his wife was getting independent. Therefore, after several arguments, where he allegedly even threatened to harm and kill Anna, the couple divorced in March 2013. Following this, Robert moved into a house with three other divorced men.

On January 14, 2015, as soon as the news of Anna’s murder broke, a few Texas Rangers traveled to Robert’s residence to question him about their relationship. There, they not only noticed that he was giving them vague answers and had a band-aid with bloodstains covering his right hand but also determined that he was lying about his alibi. Thus, when a search of his home yielded multiple .22 caliber weapons, the kind used to kill Anna, and his DNA matched the bloodstains in her car, Robert was charged and arrested with murder. He was taken into custody in March and held on a $1 million bond.

Where is Robert Moses Now?

Robert Moses stood trial for the first-degree murder charge against him in late 2016, where testimonies from professionals and his ex-wife’s friends and acquaintances incriminated him beyond a doubt. The jury was shown evidence of Robert’s infidelity while he and Anna were still married, along with a handwritten letter by Anna claiming that she had heard him say he was going to commit suicide and blame it on her. They even heard about the several instances where she felt afraid of him because of his behavior. However, the defense argued that all evidence against him was based on nothing but pure conjecture and speculation.

In the end, the 12-member Collin County jury deliberated for a little more than eight hours before finding Robert guilty of murdering his ex-wife. The then 64-year-old was sentenced to life in prison. He appealed this verdict in 2018 on the grounds of the insufficiency of the evidence, but the Court of Appeals Fifth District of Dallas affirmed the judgment. Therefore, today, at the age of 69, he is incarcerated at the William McConnell Unit on South Emily Drive, Beeville. With his SID Number being 50655455 and his TDCJ Number being 02101342, Robert is expected to remain there until his parole eligibility date of February 16, 2046.

