Where is Ross From Swiping America Now?

Max’s ‘Swiping America‘ is a unique form of documentary series where romance can bloom at any point. Created by Johnnie Ingram and Steve Warren, the show follows the journey of various singles from New York as they travel to different cities in the USA and try to find love. During this journey, Reagan Baker got to meet Ross Martin, and the two soon hit it off. The connection between the two was certainly strong as they stayed in touch for a significant part of the show, making everyone curious about just where Ross is these days. Well, worry not because here is what we know about the same!

Ross Martin’s Swiping America Journey

For Reagan, the journey to find her match indeed started off strong in Asheville, North Carolina, as she met with Ross. Intrigued by the conversation during their “Date Zero,” she decided to go on an extended date with him and enjoyed some quality time with him in a hot tub while the two shared much about their past and present. While returning to where Reagan was staying for the time being, the two stopped at a gas station and shared a kiss off-camera, indicating a certain chemistry between them.

However, Reagan would later confess that she felt like Ross was a safe choice, and she could certainly see herself having fun with him but was unsure if it would turn into something meaning full. Despite all of that, she remained in touch with Ross even after she left Asheville and made her way to Miami, Florida. While there, she got to meet Don Lambert and was soon struck with the realization that she could quickly share her most vulnerable parts with him.

Reagan’s connection with Don continued to flourish, and the two even met up for the second time in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Throughout this whole time, she was still texting Ross but shared how she did not think that they had gotten to know each other on a deeper level as they had apparently maintained a form of status quo between themselves. However, she was eager to explore a possible connection with him and invited him to visit her in Boulder, Colorado. Unfortunately, due to his Covid-19 diagnosis, Ross was unable to make it.

Where is Ross Martin Now?

From what we can gather, it seems like Ross is having the time of his life. The Max star worked with Inside Carolina until April 2023 as an Editor, Reporter, and Content Producer. Having been working in the field of sports journalism for nearly nine years, Ross’ skills in the area are certainly appreciable. However, he has since embarked on an international journey following his exit from Inside Carolina that has taken him to some of the most beautiful places in the world.

Over the past couple of months, Ross has been to places like Thailand, Vietnam, and Colombia and has undoubtedly enjoyed the culture and beauty of each location he has visited in these countries. Based primarily in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Ross is affiliated with Playbook Products and also works in the fields of podcast and radio. Interestingly, he is also skilled at Formula Three driving.

Read More: Where is Ryan From Swiping America Now?