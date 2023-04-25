Where is Saint X Filmed?

Based on the eponymous novel by Alexis Schaitkin, Hulu’s ‘Saint X’ is a psychological thriller drama series created by Leila Gerstein that revolves around the Thomas family and their idyllic trip to a beautiful island. However, when the elder daughter named Alison Thomas goes missing and is found dead later, it sets off a traumatic ripple effect that pulls the younger surviving sister Emily into the investigation of the mysterious death of her sister.

The mystery series features stellar onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, and Bre Francis, which enhances the quality of the narrative further. The thriller series unfolds mainly in two locations — the picturesque Caribbean resort and the bustling New York City — with the story switching from one time and location to another, creating contrasting visuals portraying how one death affects different lives. So, if you want to know where ‘Saint X’ is filmed, we have you covered!

Saint X Filming Locations

‘Saint X’ is filmed in the Dominican Republic and New York, especially in Punta Cana, Santo Domingo, San Pedro de Macorís, and New York City. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the mystery show seemingly commenced in April 2022 and wrapped up in September of the same year. However, in early May 2022, several crew members walked off set in protest for not being compensated enough for working overtime, which caused filming to be halted for a while. Now, without further ado, let us take a look at all the specific locations where Emily digs deeper into Alison’s murder in the Hulu series!

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

The resort town of Punta Cana, which is located in the Dominican Republic’s easternmost region, serves as one of the suitable production locations for ‘Saint X.’ The production team reportedly utilizes several sites across the town in order to portray the scenic island where the Thomas family goes for vacation. For instance, many key beach scenes are lensed in Playa Macao or Macao Beach, which is known for its white sands, pristine waters, and several activities such as surfing.

Other Locations in the Dominican Republic

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Saint X’ also travels to other locations across the Dominican Republic, including the capital of the country — Santo Domingo. Besides that, they even utilize the facilities of the Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios at Autovía del Este Km. 55 in San Pedro de Macorís’ beach town of Juan Dolio, which is just a few minutes drive away from Santo Domingo airport. The film studio is home to three state-of-the-art sound stages, a water tank, workshop spaces, production offices, tenant space, transportation services, and travel services, all of which make it an ideal production location for different kinds of film projects.

New York City, New York

Emily is seen leading her adult life in New York City, while the past surrounding her sister’s death creeps up into her life again, after several years. The Brooklyn borough is where most of the shooting takes place as the cast and crew members are spotted taping many key portions around Clinton Street as well as Nostrand Avenue and St. John’s Place. Apart from ‘Saint X,’ the Big Apple’s locales have been featured in numerous other productions, including ‘Midsommar,’ ‘Inside Man,’ ‘The Blacklist,’ and ‘You.’

