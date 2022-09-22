Where is Saman Kunan’s Wife Meow Now?

While the outcome of the Wild Boars soccer team’s extrication from Tham Luang cave back in 2018 was a celebration for the entire world, there was a service family grieving at the same time. The Kunans were undoubtedly glad the 12 junior athletes and their assistant coach were okay, but they’d already lost retired Royal Thai Navy SEAL Saman “Sam” Kunan during the operation. After all, as indicated in Netflix’s ‘Thai Cave Rescue,’ the former official had volunteered to assist, which ended up affecting his life partner the most — so let’s find out more about her, shall we?

Who is Saman Kunan’s Wife?

It was Valeepoan “Meow” Kunan (or Waleeporn “Meow” Gunan) that stood by Sam through every thick and thin for years, whether it be in the midst of his active service or upon his retirement. However, despite her awareness of the dangers surrounding his (former) profession, she still could’ve never been prepared to lose her love because it’s simply not something you even think of. July 6, 2018, was thus seemingly one of the most trying days of her life — it’s the day she became a widow and yielded her partner. Sam had died of asphyxiation during an oxygen delivery dive.

“In other people’s eyes, he’s lovely,” Valeepoan told BBC News back in 2018 itself. “For me, I love him so much. I really loved him. Every day before he left for work, we said we loved each other. At midday, we’d text to see if the other had had lunch. In the evening, when he got home, I would ask him how he was.” She then candidly continued, “Saman once said we never knew when we would die. We can’t control that, so we need to cherish every day.”

Where is Saman Kunan’s Wife Now?

Mere days after Valeepoan’s whole world had turned upside down, she admitted, “If you ask me if I am sad, it’s like I’ve died but I’m still alive. But I use my pride to repress my sadness. [My husband was] praised as a hero because of who he was, doing charity work and getting things done. So I use pride to help deal with my sorrow.” Then, when asked what she would say to Saman if she could, she expressed, “I want to tell you honey, you are the hero in my heart. You always were and always will be.”

We should mention that Valeepoan also paid tribute to her late husband on her (now-defunct) Instagram account in the days following his sudden, tragic demise to process her grief. On June 7, she reportedly penned, “You will always be with me… there’s no one like you… if you’re not with me, I don’t want to go on breathing… because we promised each other we would use the same breath.”

A few days later, Valeepoan shared a black and white photograph of them together, alongside which she wrote: “I miss you. I love you so much; I love you like you’re my very heart, I don’t know why I love you so much…from now on when I wake up..who will I kiss?” However, since then, it appears as if Valeepoan has completely retreated from the limelight in a possible attempt to move on from the pain and the past for good. Though it’s likely she continues to reside in Thailand.

