Where is Secret Restoration Filmed?

History Channel’s ‘Secret Restoration’ is a reality TV series that follows a group of some of the most skillful and competent restorers and craftsmen in the nation who join forces to make people’s dreams come true. As the title suggests, these professionals work secretly in a secluded factory as they repair and restore some important family heirlooms and other valuable possessions. After doing the best they can, the craftsmen reveal the refurbished items to unsuspecting recipients.

In this reality show, the group of artisans works with all kinds of items, from old pinball machines and hot rods to guitars and ancient canons. The unique premise consists of the restorers uncovering hidden details of the historic items that they work on and giving some of the treasured possessions to people, making it an educational and wholesome watch. However, some of you might be wondering about the actual filming sites of ‘Secret Restoration,’ given the backdrop of a factory and other interesting locations. So, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Secret Restoration Filming Locations

‘Secret Restoration’ is filmed in Connecticut, particularly in Bridgeport, Stamford, and Southington. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series commenced in April 2022 and wrapped up in July of the same year. Situated in the southernmost region of New England region, Connecticut is a part of the tri-state area. Without further ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that appear in the History Channel show!

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Secret Restoration’ are lensed in and around Bridgeport, the most populous city and a major port in Connecticut. Reportedly, the production team utilizes a century-old tool factory in the city to shoot a majority of the series. Situated along Long Island Sound at the mouth of the Pequonnock River, Bridgeport’s economy is highly dependent on several sectors, including education, finance, and healthcare. Over the years, the city has served as a pivotal production location for many movies and TV shows, including ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,’ ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic,’ ‘All Good Things,’ and ‘The Witches of Oz.’

Other Locations in Connecticut

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Secret Restoration’ reportedly sets up camp in a couple of other locations in Connecticut, including Stamford and Southington. The former is the second-most populous city in Connecticut while Southington is a town in Connecticut’s Hartford County.

