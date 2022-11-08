Where is Pawn Stars Do America Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘Pawn Stars,’ History Channel’s ‘Pawn Stars Do America’ is a reality TV series that sees the three pawn stars — Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and Austin ‘Chumlee’ Russell — stepping out of their world-famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and going on a road trip to eight different cities. The purpose of their road trip across America is to visit some of the most exciting places to find rare collectibles, acquire them, and also connect with their fans in the cities they visit.

The change in format makes things all the more entertaining for fans of the original series as the trio move out of their shop. Moreover, the different cities that the pawn stars stop at are likely to make you curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Pawn Stars Do America.’ Well, allow us to fill you in on all the details and put your curious mind out of its misery!

Pawn Stars Do America Filming Locations

‘Pawn Stars Do America’ is filmed in Washington, California, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Georgia, Colorado, Texas, and North Carolina, specifically in Seattle, San Francisco, Valley Forge, Philadelphia, Savannah, Denver, Austin, and Winston-Salem. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series commenced in late July 2022 and wrapped up in late October of the same year. Now, let’s follow the pawn stars on their road trip across the United States and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the History Channel show!

Seattle, Washington

To begin their road trip for the debut season, the pawn stars made a stop in Seattle, a seaport city on the West Coast of the US in Washington. They seemingly recorded some key scenes on location in and around Space Needle at 400 Broad Street and Glass Eye Studio at 600 Northwest 40th Street.

San Francisco, California

San Francisco, the fourth most populous city in California, is another location where several pivotal sequences for ‘Pawn Stars Do America’ are lensed. It appears that the filming unit set up camp in Andrew England’s shop at 777 Beach Street and in and around Sam’s Anchor Cafe at 27 Main Street in Belvedere Tiburon for shooting the first season.

Pennsylvania

For shooting purposes, the production team also travels to a few sites in Pennsylvania, including West Chester, Valley Forge, Ronks, and Philadelphia. To be specific, several important sequences for the inaugural season were taped in Greystone Oyster Bar at 7 North Church Street in West Chester, Bar Avalon at 116 East Gay Street in West Chester, Dutch Haven Shoo-Fly Pie Bakery at 2857 Lincoln Highway A in Ronks, Museum of the American Revolution at 101 South 3rd Street in Philadelphia, and Royal Boucherie at 52 South 2nd Street in Philadelphia.

Washington DC

The cast and crew members of ‘Pawn Stars Do America’ also utilize the locales in and around Washington DC, the capital city and the federal district of the United States. Seemingly, they shot a few scenes in Mike’s Restaurant & Crabhouse at 3030 Riva Road in Riva, which is just east of the capital.

Georgia

Additional portions of ‘Pawn Stars Do America’ are also lensed in and around Savannah, the oldest city in Georgia. Moreover, Oconee Brewing Company at 202 North West Street in Greensboro served as an important filming site for the first season. Situated on the Savannah River, Savannah is known for its parks, cobblestone streets, and historic buildings.

Denver, Colorado

Denver, the capital and most populous city of Colorado, also hosts the production of ‘Pawn Stars Do America’ as the trio makes a quick stop in the city. Situated in the Western United States, Denver is considered a Beta world city by the Globalization and World Cities Research Network.

Austin, Texas

During the filming schedule of ‘Pawn Stars Do America’ season 1, the production team was also spotted taping some pivotal sequences in and around Austin, the capital city of Texas. In particular, they utilized the premise of Star Hill Ranch at 15000 Hamilton Pool Road in Bee Cave.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

To finish their crisscross trip across the nation for the debut season, the pawn stars traveled to Winston-Salem, a city and the county seat of North Carolina’s Forsyth County. The filming unit set up camp at a couple of different sites in and around the city, including Robert Hall at 874 North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem and Richard Petty Museum at 311 Branson Mill Road in Randleman.

Read More: Is Pawn Stars Scripted?