Who is Corey Harrison’s Wife? Does He Have Kids?

History Channel’s ‘Pawn Stars‘ is a reality TV series that documents the daily functioning of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is run by the Harrison family since 1989. Owner Richard “Old Man” Harrison co-founded the shop with his son Rick Harrison and eventually, the latter’s eldest son Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison joined the business. Austin “Chumlee” Russell, who is Corey’s childhood best friend, also contributes largely to the running of the business. Since Richard died in 2018, the other three of them have been managing the business and are the main cast members of the show.

‘Pawn Stars’ has kept the viewers glued to their TV screens from the time it arrived in 2009. Fans don’t just love the on-screen shenanigans of the shop’s owners, staff, and clients but are also keen to find out more about the personal lives of the cast members. One of them who intrigues fans is Corey, so you must be curious to know more about his family life outside the show. Well, here is everything we can tell you.

Corey Harrison’s Ex-Wives

Born on April 27, 1983, Corey is Rick’s son from his first wife, Kim. He began working at his family’s shop at the age of nine. During his high school days, Corey met Charlene Steele, and the couple fell in love. They tied the knot in 2009, and she began working at the shop alongside her husband. In 2010, Charlene opened her own online business named Sweet Tempered Homemade Accessories. The company makes customized handmade accessories for music and roller derby aficionados.

Unfortunately, Corey and Charlene got divorced in 2015 due to undisclosed reasons. On May 26, 2017, he married his second wife, Korina “Kiki” Harrison, an executive assistant working in Las Vegas. The couple seemingly began dating around 2016, and Corey frequently posted loving pictures with her on Instagram. The wedding took place in Kiki’s hometown San Diego in an intimate ceremony.

My baby girl is giving me a baby boy Richard #donthavemiddlenameyet Harrison @realkikiharrison pic.twitter.com/bjAhFqTH52 — corey harrison (@corey_harrison) March 29, 2018

In March 2019, Corey and Kiki announced that they were expecting their first child together. They further shared their excitement about becoming parents and disclosed that they were having a boy whom they planned to name Richard, after Corey’s grandfather. However, in August 2018, the couple filed for divorce. At the time, Corey revealed that although they loved each other, their conflicting work lives caused their marriage to fall apart.

Nonetheless, Kiki and Corey remained friends even after parting ways and welcomed their son Richard Benjamin Harrison in October 2018. They continued co-parenting their child and began focusing on their individual lives. To everyone’s surprise, the pair seemingly got back together in 2019, and Corey further shared affectionate posts about Kiki in late 2019. However, Kiki and Corey did not make any formal declarations of reconciliation and eventually stopped sharing pictures together.

Corey Harrison’s Girlfriend

Soon after briefly getting back with Kiki, Corey shared a sweet picture with a lady in March 2020, who is supposedly Tara Pasley. Though not much is known about her, she is most likely Corey’s present girlfriend. The businessman and reality TV personality prefers to keep his personal life under the wraps and thus does not divulge much about the identity of his probable ladylove.

Corey Harrison’s Son

As mentioned above, Corey has one son named Richard Benjamin Harris from his second marriage to now ex-wife Kiki. Richard was born in October 2018, but his parents and family have kept him away from the public eye. Corey and Kiki have neither made any announcements about their son nor shared anything about him on social media.

