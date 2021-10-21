Where Is Sex, Love & Goop Filmed?

With Gwyneth Paltrow as an executive producer, Netflix’s ‘Sex, Love & Goop’ is a reality series like no other. It exclusively centers around five courageous couples who open up about their intimate experiences to further enhance and develop their physical relationships. With the help of skilled experts, they allow themselves to be more vulnerable, wholesome, and really delve into what it means to be pleasurable beings.

Simply put, this production is as romantic as it is erotic, primarily because it focuses on intense connections and ingrained thought processes. Thus, the environment for it matches the energy and is pretty open, inviting, and comfortable. After all, the specialists understand that if their setting does not encourage consent and compassion, the clients won’t be able to make progress. So, let’s discover the show’s filming spots, shall we?

Sex, Love & Goop Filming Locations

From what we’ve been able to discern, ‘Sex, Love & Goop’ is mainly shot in and around southern California. The area is a hub for all things Hollywood, luxury, lifestyle, etc. Thus, it’s no surprise that most of the professionals featured in this Netflix original already have a set foundation in the region. In other words, the committed pairs come to the experts and start their sex-positive journey from there — working with them either for a day, two, or three. Now, here are the filming details we’ve been able to gather!

Southern California

One of the top filming spots for ‘Sex, Love & Goop’ is the Gwyneth Paltrow founded wellness brand’s headquarters in Santa Monica, California. Since the coastal town is just west of downtown Los Angeles, Goop’s light-filled 55,000 sq. ft. office is at a prime and approachable location. The cutting-edge company focuses on a myriad of subjects, and overall sexual health is a big one, which is why they often work with specialists to spread more information — just like they did within this Netflix series.

The other locations seem to be the professionals’ private practices around the area. These likely include intimacy expert Michaela Boehm’s base near where she resides in Ojai, erotic wholeness mentor Darshana Avila’s in the San Francisco Bay area, and Family Constellations facilitator Katarina “Kato” Wittich’s practice in Los Angeles.

We should also mention that Somatic Sexologist and Erotic Blueprints founder Jaiya also works in the locality, and it’s possible that the Director of Atlanta Institute of Tantra & Divine Sexuality, Amina Peterson, also visited the area for this production.

