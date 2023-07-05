Where is Shadow Detective Filmed?

Hulu’s ‘Shadow Detective’ is a South Korean crime drama series that focuses on Detective Kim Taek-Rok, who makes the decision to retire after completing a proud, inspiring, and illustrious career in the police force. One day, he gets a strange and threatening call, letting him know that he has been falsely charged with a murder he didn’t commit. So, while he keeps recalling the past, Taek-Rok finds himself being blackmailed by the actual murderer.

Featuring compelling performances from a group of talented Korean actors and actresses, including Lee Sung-min, Jin Goo, Kyung Soo-jin, Lee Hak-joo, and Kim Hong-pa, the South Korean show takes place in a multitude of locations in the fictional port town of Geumo, with a relatively darker undertone setting the overall mysterious vibe of the narrative. All these aspects are likely to make one wonder where ‘Shadow Detective’ is filmed. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to provide you with the necessary details!

Shadow Detective Filming Locations

‘Shadow Detective’ was filmed in South Korea, seemingly in Ulsan Metropolitan City. As per reports, the principal photography for the sophomore round of the mystery show commenced around October 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in January 2023. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that stand in for the fictional port town and where the protagonist looks for evidence in order to prove his innocence in the Hulu series!

Ulsan Metropolitan City, South Korea

It seems that most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Shadow Detective’ are lensed across Ulsan metropolitan city, simply known as Ulsan. Situated in the southeast portion of the Republic of Korea, a number of neighborhoods, streets, and establishments of the city are featured in the crime series as the production team sets up camp in different areas against suitable backdrops.

Therefore, there is a high possibility that you may spot several popular landmarks and attractions in the backdrop of a few exterior scenes, including Jangsaengpo Whale Museum, Ulsan Grand Park, Daewangam Park, Ganjeolgot Cape, and the industrial complex area in Ulsan. Moreover, Seoul’s locales have been featured in a few productions besides ‘Shadow Detective;’ some of the notable ones are ‘Sea Fog’ and ‘Seoul Vibe.’

During the 2022 press conference, Lee Sung-min, who portrays Kim Taek-rok, revealed that his glucose levels suddenly dropped during the shooting on set. Sung-min expanded, “I went to the hospital one day and they told me that all of my levels had gone down. The doctor asked me if I worked out and I just told him no, I was just working on a drama. The doctor was perplexed and questioned if I don’t work out then what’s my secret? I told him I run a lot on set.”

