Where is Shim Eu-ddeum (YouTuber) From Physical 100 Now?

Netflix’s ‘Physical: 100’ has welcomed many well-known fitness enthusiasts who have remained eager to show the world what they are capable of. In fact, the Korean reality series introduced viewers to many people whose fame, even before their television appearance, was nothing short of commendable. This includes Shim Eu-ddeum, AKA Euddeum, a YouTuber whose popularity and skills helped her become one of the top contenders on the show. Naturally, people are eager to know more about the reality TV star and her current whereabouts, and we are here to answer the same!

Who is Shim Eu-ddeum?

Born on May 23, 1990, Shim Eu-ddeum is a popular fitness content creator who has been active on the internet for many years. In fact, her work has allowed her to get to know more and more people in various industries, including those working as athletes and entertainment artists. In fact, she has even appeared in projects like ‘Entourage’ and ‘Let’s Go! Dream Team Season 2.’ This has only served to add to her fame and increase her fanbase. Additionally, she also works as a model and has appeared participated in numerous photoshoots over the years.

However, the majority of the love that Euddeum enjoys is due to her massively successful YouTube channel. As of writing, she has more than 1.37 million subscribers, and the number only seems to be going up. While most of her videos are focused on the topic of fitness, some also showcase the online celebrity enjoying life with her loved ones or simply trying out new things. The reality TV star is never afraid to try new things and is determined to spread positivity and goodwill through her content.

Upon entering the Netflix competition, Euddeum became a focal point for many. Several cast members approached the fitness enthusiast to talk about her work as a content creator and how much her creations inspired them. Many could not contain their excitement about starring alongside such a fitness legend and were more than happy to sing her praises. The internet sensation herself was seen enjoying her time as a competitor and was able to complete the first quest to become a part of the top 50.

Where is Shim Eu-ddeum?

As of writing, Euddeum seems to be living her best life both in a professional and personal capacity. Given her work within the fitness industry, she often partakes in competitions from different fields, including powerlifting. In fact, she recently took part in the 2022 USAPL Korea Winter Showdown. Due to some injuries, it was initially not sure if the internet celebrity would be a part of the event, but she was determined to not forgo the competition.

Euddeum’s performance in the Netflix series was quite impressive and left fans even more in awe of her. The cast member herself has remained nothing but positive about the show since her involvement with the project was revealed. On numerous occasions, she has wished her fellow competitors the best in their lives and seems to have built genuine connections with many.

In order to maintain her desired physique, Euddeum has a strict training schedule that she religiously follows. However, when not working out, she enjoys participating in activities like wall climbing. She is also fond of traveling and seems to have especially enjoyed her 2022 trip to France. The reality TV star also has a dog, which she adores very much and often shows off on her social media.

Read More: Where is An Da-jeong (Boydbuilder) From Physical 100 Now?