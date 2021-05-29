‘Small Fortune’ is a reality game show that follows a very simple and straightforward formula. Groups of three contestants compete in small, dexterity-intensive challenges for a chance to win large sums of cash. The teams battle it out on a series of miniature fields and obstacle courses. Their skills, patience, strength, and technique are tested, and the best team takes home the grand cash prize.

The funny and engaging game show is an adaptation of the British game show of the same name. The miniature fields are often scaled recreations of real-world settings, and if you are wondering where these adorable miniature sets reside, we’ve got you covered. Here are the filming details of ‘Small Fortune’ that should provide you with the answers.

Small Fortune Filming Locations

Principal photography of the show’s debut season commenced in the fourth quarter of 2020 and was wrapped up on November 13, 2020. ‘Small Fortune’ is exclusively filmed in Culver City, California. Let’s check out more details about the exact filming spots.

Culver City, California

Culver City is located some 8 miles from Hollywood and is situated within the greater Los Angeles County. The city is a prime hub for film and television production in the country. Filming of ‘Small Fortune’ takes place on soundstages at the Sony Pictures Studios, located at 10202 West Washington Boulevard in the city. The property houses the show’s main set, and various miniature courses for the contestants are built by the production crew on the studio’s soundstages.

Sony Pictures Studios comprises a total of seventeen soundstages of varying areas. The complex is a popular filming destination for game shows. It is home to the productions of long-running and highly popular game shows ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ The studio complex is one of the oldest film production facilities in the US and was established in 1912. It was owned by various different studios until 1990 when Sony purchased the property. Sony spent a large sum on the property’s renovation and transformed it into a state-of-the-art facility spread over 45 acres.

Apart from soundstages, the studio complex also offers various pre-built façades, production offices, editorial suites, VFX and Sound Mixing studios, and many more facilities. Besides being a major film and television production hub, Culver City is also known for its arts and culture and is a finance center. The city’s bustling nightlife and street food are also popular. Some of the other films and shows to have filmed at the Sony Pictures Studios are ‘Interstellar,’ ‘Superbad,’ ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ ‘50 First Dates,’ and ‘Euphoria.’

