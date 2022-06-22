Where Is Snowflake Mountain’s Darriea Clark Now?

As evident from the name, Netflix’s ‘Snowflake Mountain‘ focuses on a group of young adults who are pretty affluent but utterly spoilt. Exasperated by their nature, these young adults are tricked by their parents into attending a survival camp overseen by experts Matt Tate and Joel Graves. While the contestants initially believe that they are going to star in a reality show in a 5-star resort, reality soon dawns on them, and they are forced to adapt in order to survive. However, as a pleasant surprise, the show ends up offering a massive $50,000 cash prize for the contestant who shows the most change.

Darriea Clark kickstarted her career in the entertainment industry through her appearance in season 1 of the show. While her mother claimed that Darriea did not want to grow up, the contestant mentioned that she never felt the need to work hard or make a name for herself. However, there is no escape on ‘Snowflake Mountain,’ and now that the season is behind us, let’s find out where Darriea is at present, shall we?

Who is Darriea Clark?

While on the show, Darriea claimed that she has always been very lazy, which is the main reason behind her hatred of everyday tasks. Interestingly, the reality star mentioned that she cleans her used dishes and cups once in ten days and does her laundry only once a month. Moreover, she did not have a proper direction in her life and always managed to lose herself in luxury and comfort. Her affluent upbringing did not help her case in any way, and naturally, her loved ones got quite irritated after tolerating such a nature. Thus, in an effort to turn her life around, Darriea was tricked by her parents into attending the challenging survival camp.

Once on ‘Snowflake Mountain,’ there was no place for Darriea to be lazy as she had to work for her own survival. On the show, each contestant had to provide for themselves, and not working would mean going without food or basic necessities for a whole day. Being in such a surrounding, Darriea quickly realized that she had had to get rid of her lethargic ways, or she might fall behind. Pulling herself together, she set about correcting her wrongs and learned quite a few life lessons in the process. Besides, she also helped build an excellent team spirit and was always quite encouraging towards her co-contestants. Ultimately, Darriea managed to hang on till the last day and even conquered the final mountain climbing challenge. Although she was not selected as one of the finalists, the show did help the New York resident find clarity and perspective.

Where Is Darriea Clark Now?

Currently, Darriea seems to reside in New York City and is enjoying a life surrounded by family and friends. From the looks of it, Darriea is quite happy in her present condition and even shares snippets from her everyday life on social media. Interestingly, the show appears to have brought about positive changes in her as Darriea, now 25, is working as a Remake Ambassador, a job she loves with all her heart. On the other hand, it also looks like she enjoys traveling as the reality star recently went on a beautiful cruise. Witnessing Darriea’s wonderful life is heartwarming, to say the least, and we hope she remains happy for the years to come.

