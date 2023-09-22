Where is Song of the Bandits Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Song of the Bandits’ is set in the first half of the 20th century during the Japanese colonial rule. The South Korean period action series revolves around the people of Joseon whose place of living has been snatched away from them and expelled to Japan. The ones who ended up moving to Gando, which is known to be a land of lawlessness with different stories, are ready to join hands and put up a fight against the rulers in order to protect their precious homeland, even if their lives are at stake.

Created by Han Jung-hoon and Hwang Jun-hyuk, the action drama show comprises some talented actors as cast members, including Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook, and Lee Ho-jung. As the drama unfolds in Joseon and Gando, viewers get to witness some action-packed fighting and chasing scenes in some interesting locations, making many of you wonder where exactly is ‘Song of the Bandits’ shot. In that case, here are all the necessary details regarding the same!

Song of the Bandits Filming Locations

‘Song of the Bandits’ is filmed in China and seemingly in South Korea, specifically in and around Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture. Reports suggest that production for the inaugural iteration of the action series got underway around mid-March 2022 and continued for several months, before getting halted for a while due to heavy rain in August 2022. After the shooting resumed, it reportedly wrapped up in December of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s navigate all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, China

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Song of the Bandits’ are lensed in the Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, an autonomous prefecture in the east of China’s Jilin Province. It is designated as a Korean autonomous prefecture because of the large number of ethnic Koreans residing in the region. This is supposedly one of the reasons why the production team of the period drama chose to shoot the series in Yanbian.

Apart from that, the mountains and sprawling grasslands that are located away from the cities also feature heavily as the cast and crew lens several key exterior portions for ‘Song of the Bandits.’ Moreover, the Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture is home to a number of culturally significant establishments, such as Liudingshan Culture Tourism Area, Cap Child Hill Botanic Garden, and Tumen Port, some of which may or may not be featured in the show.

South Korea

Additional portions of ‘Song of the Bandits’ were seemingly also taped in South Korea, which is located in East Asia constituting the southern part of the Korean Peninsula, as the name suggests. Given the vastness and versatility of the South Korean landscape, the Asian country makes for a suitable production location for different kinds of films and TV shows. Over the years, it has hosted the production of ‘Oldboy,’ ‘Okja,’ ‘The Chaser,’ ‘The Outlaws,’ and ‘The Moon.’

