Where is Special Forces World’s Toughest Test Filmed?

Based on the long-running British show ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins,’ Fox’s ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ (also titled ‘Special Forces: The Ultimate Test’) is a reality competition series that pits together 16 well-known celebrities who must compete against one another in a series of some of the most intense physical challenges they have ever faced in their lives. To give you context about the level of the challenges that the contestants go through, they are from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.

Unlike most competition shows, this series only focuses on challenges without any vote-outs or eliminations. The Directing Staff agents Rudy Reyes, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox, and Remi Adeleke put the household names through 10 relentless days of intense physical training, which also challenges their mental and emotional state. Due to the scorching heat and the arid backdrop of the desert, the level of difficulty becomes tenfolds for the participants. So, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ is shot. In that case, we have got you covered!

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Filming Locations

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ is filmed in Jordan, particularly in Wadi Rum. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series took place over the summer of 2022. Now, without much ado, let us take you through all the specific sites where the contestants compete against one another and try to overcome their biggest fears!

Wadi Rum, Jordan

A majority of ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ is lensed in and around Wadi Rum, the largest wadi or valley in Jordan that is situated in the southern portion of the country near the border of Saudi Arabia. Known to offer various activities like rock climbing and hiking, Wadi Rum is where the filming unit of the competition show sets up camp and uses the open space to construct even more adventurous and challenging tasks.

In 2011, the Wadi Rum Protected Area was classified as a UNESCO World Heritage site, which is one of the main reasons why Wadi Rum is one of the most popular tourist destinations in all of Jordan. Tourists have the option to indulge in a number of different activities, including camel rides, 4×4 tours, riding Arabian horses, star-gazing, rock climbing, and hiking. To make the tourists’ visit convenient, there are guided tours, accommodations, and various other facilities in Wadi Rum.

