Where is Stranger Things Singer Kate Bush Now?

The Duffer Brothers’ ‘Stranger Things‘ is well-known for its nostalgic factor. Set in the 1980s, the sci-fi show follows the supernatural occurring in an Indiana town after a connection is established between the earth and an alternate dimension called Upside Down. Apart from the thrilling storyline and talented cast, the series also attracts the audience with its realistic portrayal of 1980s America. One of the key factors used in the show to maintain a time-appropriate atmosphere is its fitting use of music.

In the show’s fourth season, a beloved song from the era was used as a narrative element. The music piece used in the particular scene is “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush. The song has wormed its way into the hearts of another generation of singers, propelling Kate into the limelight. However, many are curious about the singer’s career and want to know what she is up to these days. Well, luckily for you. We have just the answers you need.

Kate Bush’s Background and Singing Career

Born on July 30, 1958, Catherine “Kate” Bush was the child of English general practitioner Robert Bush and Irish staff nurse Hannah Bush, née Daly. Along with her two older brothers, John Bush and Patrick “Paddy” Bush, Kate used to live in a 350-year-old former farmhouse located at East Wickham, Welling, England. Growing up, Kate was surrounded by creative arts of different kinds. Her mother was an amateur and traditional dancer, while her father could play the piano. Paddy made a name for himself as a musical instrument maker while John pursued poetry and photography. The brothers were also invested in their area’s folk music.

Realizing her skills as a musician, Kate’s family made a demo tape with more than 50 of her own compositions but were turned down by various record labels. However, the tape made its way into the hands of Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour through a mutual friend. David loved the 16-year-old Kate’s work and helped her make a professional demo tape on his own dime. This helped Kate bag her first contract. Using the advance payment she had received as a part of the deal, Kate took lessons in interpretive dancing and mime. Between March 1977 and August 1977, she was the main face of the KT Bush Band.

In 1977, Kate started recording her first album, “The Kick Inside,” which was released in 1978. While some producers wanted her debut single song to be more rock-oriented, Kate stood firm and declared they should start with “Wuthering Heights.” The decision turned out to be for the best since the song became a hit soon after its release. Apart from topping the British and Australian charts, the song also gained international renown and helped pave the path for the artist’s future projects.

Since her initial success, Kate did not look back and kept delivering phenomenal musical pieces. However, after the release of her seventh album, “The Red Shoes,” Kate decided to take a year-long break. This came after the loss of her dear friend Alan Murphy and her mother, Hannah Bush. The break stretched on for almost twelve years. In 1998, she and Danny McIntosh were blessed with a son Albert “Bertie” McIntosh. She made a comeback in the music industry through her eighth album “Aerial” in November 2005. Over the years, has composed music for several movies like ‘The Golden Compass.’

Where is Kate Bush Now?

As of writing, Kate is enjoying a resurgence in fame thanks to the use of “Running Up That Hill” in ‘Stranger Things’ season 4. The utilization of the new song was much to the delight of Winona Ryder. The actress apparently adores Kate and had been dropping several subtle and not-so-subtle hints regarding her desire to see Kate’s music in the series. The song was first released on August 5, 1985, and ranked number three on the charts. The fans of the show included several young viewers who might have not even been born during the song’s release and latched onto it.

“Running Up That Hill” broke several records and became the top song in several countries. The song’s revitalization did create an unusual precedent. Usually, older songs that are being streamed are not permitted to be on the UK song charts. However, the fact that the rise in the song’s fame was accompanied by a significant increase in its sales allowed the officials to reset the stats for the Kate Bush song. Now allowed to duke it out on the charts, “Running Up That Hill” instantly bagged the top position, making it Kate’s second ever song to bag the first prize. Kate herself is beyond happy about the resurgence and expressed her gratitude towards The Duffer Brothers for using her song.

“I was so delighted that the Duffer Brothers wanted to use RUTH for Max’s totem but now having seen the whole of this last series, I feel deeply honored that the song was chosen to become a part of their roller-coaster journey. I can’t imagine the amount of hard work that’s gone into making something on this scale. I am in awe. They’ve made something really spectacular,” the British-Irish singer confessed.

