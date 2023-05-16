Where is Summer Baking Championship Filmed?

A part of the ‘Baking Championship’ series franchise, Food Network’s ‘Summer Baking Championship’ is a cooking competition show that puts together ten exceptionally skilled and talented bakers from around the country who must prove their baking skills by completing some unique summer-themed challenges. They are to ensure that they include the particular flavors and ingredients in their dishes to get their hands on the grand cash prize of $25,000 and the title of summer baking champion.

Hosted by the entertaining Jesse Palmer, the reality series also consists of judges Duff Goldman, Carla Hall, and Damaris Phillips, whom the contestants have to impress with their baking. Since the competition occurs indoors while the kitchen is decorated with summer themes, the viewers are bound to have questions about the show’s actual filming sites. If you are curious about the same, we have got you covered!

Summer Baking Championship Filming Locations

‘Summer Baking Championship’ is filmed in California, particularly in Los Angeles. As per reports, the principal photography for the debut season of the cooking show took place in early 2023. Also known as the Golden State, it features numerous picturesque coastal cities, complementing the summer theme predominant in the series. So, let us walk you through the specific location where the Food Network show is lensed!

Los Angeles, California

The shooting of ‘Summer Baking Championship’ reportedly takes place in Los Angeles as the contestants, judges, host, and crew members make the most of the city’s features and locales. From what we can gather, the production team seems to set up camp in a sound stage of one of the many film studios in and around the City of Angels. Besides, it is quite possible that they utilized the same studio where ‘Kids Baking Championship‘ is lensed — Sunset Gower Studios. Located at 1438 North Gower Street, the studio was established in 1912 and is one of the industry’s largest independent studios.

One of the 12 soundstages in the studio is possibly set and filled by them with all the equipment and apt decorations required for the cooking competition, including the culinary tools, food ingredients, and so on. One of the contestants, Ally Radziewicz, had a conversation with Syracuse in May 2023 about her experience on the set of the cooking competition. She revealed that the show’s producers approached her through her Instagram page, after which she went through several interviews before finally traveling to Los Angeles for the competition.

Ally further said that the cameras and judges put her under pressure, but she felt at ease with the other contestants. On the other hand, Zoe Peckich, another baker in ‘Summer Baking Championship,’ talked with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in May 2023. She said it was a lifetime experience for her and was intimidating because it was a Food Network show.

