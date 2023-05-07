Where is Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘Summer House,’ Bravo’s ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ is a reality TV series that revolves around a group of 12 friends on an island getaway as they try to have the time of their lives hosting beach parties, summer hookups, and appetizing dinners on the island. The young Black entrepreneurs and professionals spend a significant amount of time together over the summer as both drama and fun ensue between them.

The reality show takes place in the titular location where the Black vacationers spend some quality time, exploring the terrains of Martha’s Vineyard, including beaches and a residence with a pool. So, given all the different settings where the drama between the young group of friends ensues, the audience is left wondering where ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ is filmed. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Filming Locations

‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ is filmed in Massachusetts, especially in Martha’s Vineyard. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series took place in the late summer of 2022. Now, without wasting any time, let’s take you through all the specific locations where the group of friends spends their summer in the Bravo series!

Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ were lensed in and around the island in Massachusetts’ Dukes County, Martha’s Vineyard aka the Vineyard. A massive and luxurious multi-bedroom private residence with a pool, which is situated on a stretch of beach between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs, serves as the primary production location for the Bravo show.

Bravo writes why ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ the island is a suitable location for the reality show, “Known for its natural beauty with pristine beaches, romantic sailboats, colorful gingerbread cottages, and cultural identity, this summertime sanctuary has become a favorite escape for the rich, famous, and politically connected.”

Since Massachusetts was one of the first states to abolish slavery, Martha’s Vineyard, including Oak Bluffs and the surrounding areas, eventually provided a safe haven for Black families and hence, works as a suitable filming location for the series. Situated south of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard is also known as a summer colony due to its pleasant summer weather, which is one of the reasons it bloomed as a tourist destination. Generally, it is an island where people from different parts of the world go to find peace and quiet, away from their busy and noisy city life.

Apart from the main residence where the group of friends stay and have parties. several other attractions and destinations of the island get featured in the show. For instance, you might be able to spot the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center, the Capawock and Strand theatres, the Farm Institute at Katama Farm, and the Flying Horses Carousel in Oak Bluffs, in the backdrop of various exterior scenes.

