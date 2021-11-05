Where is Tampa Baes Filmed?

Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Tampa Baes‘ is a reality series that follows a group of young lesbians as they navigate their day-to-day lives to illustrate the fact that their quarter-life crises are not that different from anyone else’s. Packed with arguments, tears, drama, romance, and wholesome moments, this production is nothing short of an extravagant yet emotional rollercoaster ride.

Representing the LGBTQ+ community with complete authenticity, this show also conveys a message on stereotypes, love, and unity. From bar hopping to frequenting restaurants and local parks, we see the cast members live their lives as they ordinarily would, meaning that we get an insight into who they are and what they do. So, let’s find out the details of the spots they visit, shall we?

Tampa Baes Filming Locations

As the title suggests, ‘Tampa Baes’ is set against the backdrop of the ever-sunny Tampa, Florida. The neighboring city of St. Petersburg also makes an appearance, but the former coastal region and its districts are at the front and center. From what we can tell, season one was shot between March to June 2021, with a proper covid team in place to keep everyone safe and sound. Now, since this reality series does travel a lot, here’s what we know about the places it features.

Tampa, Florida

The cast members of ‘Tampa Baes’ loved to visit a lesbian club known as The Honey Pot in Ybor, but because it shut down owing to the pandemic, they now frequent White Lie. The latter is a bar and grill at 1710 East 7th Avenue in Ybor, South Tampa. It’s highly rated, follows the local rules and regulations concerning covid, and seems to have excellent service. In season 1, the young women also wandered around, walked the shores, and attended Pride to basically give us a tour of the Bay.

St. Petersburg, Florida

Coming to St. Petersburg – a picturesque space appropriately dubbed Sunshine City – the primary filming location here is Ferg’s Sports Bar at 1320 Central Avenue. Although it is a wood-paneled sports bar and grill complete with 70+ TVs, its south patio is also a perfect place for ax-throwing, as proved by the cast. Even they promise full precautions to keep their customers secure, happy, and healthy.

