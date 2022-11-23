Where is Teddy’s Ex-Wife Fay Annis Now?

Although professional wrestler Teddy Hart enjoyed a successful professional career for most of his life, it has been somewhat marred by the numerous controversies surrounding him. Peacock’s ‘Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats.’ chronicles Teddy’s life and focuses on the 2016 disappearance of his ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler. While Fiddler’s disappearance brought to light several accusations against the professional wrestler, Teddy’s ex-wife, Fay Annis, appears on the show to speak about her experience. Well, let’s delve into the details and find out where Fay Annis is at present, shall we?

Who Is Fay Annis?

Even before coming in contact with Teddy Hart, Fay was a professional wrestler and had earned quite a name for herself in the sport. While she was involved in several popular matches under the banner of Real Canadian Wrestling, sources claim that Fay was severely injured during a face-off in 2012 and had to be taken to the hospital because of it. Although it did not take long for the wrestler to recover from the injury, the treatment seemingly left her with a compressed spine, which limited some of her hand and neck movements.

It did not take long for Fay and Teddy to take to each other after they got acquainted, and the former even trained under Teddy Hart for quite some time. Eventually, their relationship turned romantic, and the two tied the knot in 2012. Independent Canadian filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch came across Fay for the first time when he started filming a proposed reality show on Teddy’s life. Frederick mentioned that Fay appeared highly supportive of her husband, not only in the ring but also in his secondary business venture as a Persian cat dealer. In fact, while Teddy was primarily involved in the business side of things, Fay was the cats’ primary caregiver and ensured that they were fed and looked after properly.

Interestingly, the show portrays how Teddy would often get into relationships with his other students, even while married to Fay and living together. Surprisingly, Fay seemed quite okay with such an arrangement and was even friends with some of Teddy’s girlfriends. However, by 2014, their marriage was on the verge of breaking, and the pair decided that getting a divorce would be the best course of action. Hence, they confirmed their divorce in the same year and went their separate ways.

Where Is Fay Annis Now?

Unfortunately, things soured further after Teddy and Fay decided to separate. The show claimed that after the divorce, Fay, along with one of Teddy’s ex-girlfriends named Michelle, alleged that they were subjected to domestic violence, sexual harassment, and unlawful restrainment while living with Teddy in his house. While these charges were ultimately dropped in 2016, Teddy found himself in further trouble when his ex-girlfriend, Samantha Fiddler, went missing in November of the same year.

Yet, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement believes that the professional wrestler wasn’t involved in Samantha’s disappearance. While on the show, Fay mentioned that Teddy was quite controlling as a partner and wanted everyone to do his bidding. However, even though others have come out accusing Teddy of sexual abuse and harassment since then, Fay currently prefers a life of privacy, and with a limited presence on social media, her current whereabouts are unclear.

