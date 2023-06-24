Where is The Bachelorette 2023 Filmed?

‘The Bachelorette,’ which is the spin-off of the popular show ‘The Bachelor,’ is a reality dating TV series that focuses on young and attractive women each season who are given a chance to find the man of their dreams out of a group of attractive and eligible bachelors. Season 20 of the dating show is hosted by Jesse Palmer, and it follows just a single bachelorette named Charity Lawson as she goes on multiple dates in the hopes of finding the one.

Apart from its entertaining format, ‘The Bachelorette’ has also been known for featuring numerous picturesque locations and extravagant resorts. So, it is understandable why many of you have questions regarding the filming locations of the twentieth season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Well, if you are in the same boat, allow us to fill you in on the same!

The Bachelorette Season 20 Filming Locations

‘The Bachelorette’ season 20 was filmed in California, Louisiana, Oregon, Washington, and Fiji, specifically in Los Angeles County, San Diego County, New Orleans, and Clackamas County. According to reports, the principal photography for season 20 of the dating series commenced in March 2023 and wrapped up in late April of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s get a detailed account of all the specific locations where the show’s season 20 was filmed!

Los Angeles County, California

To shoot the first few episodes of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 20 were lensed in Los Angeles County, particularly in the iconic Bachelor mansion, which is a regular feature in most of the previous seasons of the show. Located at 2351 Kanan Road in Agoura Hills, the premise of the familiar Villa de la Vina was used for recording several important scenes for the dating show. Generally, it also hosts different kinds of events, such as seminars, lunches, dinners, workshops, and even wedding proposals.

Moreover, various other locations across the county feature in the show’s twentieth season. For instance, the first group date of Charity with all the contestants took place at the iconic Hollywood Sign, after which she went on a one-on-one date in the Los Angeles Theater at 615 South Broadway in the city of Los Angeles.

San Diego County, California

Several pivotal portions of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 20 were also taped in San Diego County, including the city of Oceanside, which is known for its palm-dotted Harbor Beach and nearby Oceanside Harbor. Charity also went to Petco Park at 100 Park Boulevard in the city of San Diego for a one-on-one date with Brayden. They were spotted playing with golden retrievers and having a picnic in the middle of the field.

Other Locations in the US

Charity Lawson also traveled to other locations across the country to spend some quality alone time with her potential lovers. She went on a one-on-one date with Joey Graziadei in and around Jackson Square in New Orleans. To make her date more adventurous, she also took part in the Crescent City Classic 10K race in New Orleans with her date. Moreover, some key portions of the reality series’ season 20 were also recorded in Mt. Hood Skibowl at 87000 East Highway 26 in Government Camp in Oregon’s Clackamas County and the state of Washington.

Fiji

For shooting the finale of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 20, the production team seemingly set up camp in Fiji, an island country in Melanesia consisting of an archipelago of over 330 islands. They made the most of one of the white sandy beaches and picturesque islands to lens some of the aesthetically pleasing shots of the season, with Charity spending some romantic time with her date.

Read More: Shows Like The Bachelorette