Where is The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge Filmed?

The spin-off of ‘Nailed It!,’ Netflix’s ‘The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge’ is a cooking reality TV show that pits together ten inexperienced yet highly motivated home chefs against one another. They compete in a set of hilarious yet tough challenges with the help and guidance of some of the most well-known and established pastry chefs in the world. As the contestants attempt to create the least terrible concoction, they have their eyes on the grand cash prize, which will be handed to the individual who crosses the finish line as the greatest baker out of the lot.

Hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, the series also welcomes a number of celebrity judges in each episode, like Patton Oswalt, Angela Kinsey, and more. Since it is filmed in an indoor kitchen, the viewers are bound to wonder about the filming sites of ‘The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge.’ If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge Filming Locations

‘The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge’ is filmed in California, especially in Burbank. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality show took place in the summer of 2022, around July and August 2022. Now, without further ado, let us take a look at the specific locations where inexperienced chefs try to bake some unique and extravagant desserts in the Netflix series!

Burbank, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge’ are lensed in the city of Burbank, which is situated in California’s Los Angeles County. In particular, given the history of the parent show ‘Nailed It!,’ the production team reportedly sets up camp in a sound stage of one of the film studios and constructs a custom-built set for the cooking show, which also includes a large baking station with all the necessary equipment and tools necessary for baking. Some of the film studios located in and around Burbank are Warner Bros. Studios, L.A. Castle Studios, CML Studios, The Walt Disney Studios, and The Burbank Studios.

In an early August 2023 interview with Mashed, Erin Jeanne McDowell was asked if she had a memorable and favorite on-set store that did not make it to the final cut of the show. She revealed, “One thing that is fun was in one of the very last episodes, everybody gets to get dressed up. I won’t reveal any more than that, but it looked like Jacques and Nicole were going to the prom and we were taking all these prom pictures backstage of them all dressed up. That was a lot of fun. You’ll see that moment when you watch the show, but you won’t see the prom moments backstage.”

