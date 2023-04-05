Where is The Crossover Filmed?

Based on Kwame Alexander’s eponymous novel, Disney+’s ‘The Crossover’ is a sports drama series that follows two brothers — Josh and JB Bell — who are considered the next big basketball phenomenons, just like their former professional baller father. As the former player attempts to adjust to life after retiring from basketball, the boys’ mother is given the freedom to pursue her own dreams.

As Josh and JB have got basketball in their genes, thanks to their father, they navigate their respective lives together as they come of age and enter adulthood. Starring Daveed Diggs, Jalyn Hall, Amir O’Neil, Derek Luke, and Sabrina Revelle, most of the story unfolds on the basketball court as it mostly revolves around the Bell family, who have a history and present related to the game. Moreover, various high school elements add to the overall coming-of-age narrative of the show. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘The Crossover’ is filmed. So, let’s explore all the places, shall we?

The Crossover Filming Locations

‘The Crossover’ is filmed in Louisiana, particularly in Greater New Orleans. According to reports, the principal photography for the debut season of the family drama series commenced in late June 2022 and wrapped up in August of the same year. Lousiana is known to be the least populous state with more than one professional sports league franchise, that is, the National Basketball Association’s New Orleans Pelicans and the National Football League’s New Orleans Saints. So, given the connections to basketball, the state makes for a suitable filming site for the show. Now, let’s navigate all the specific locations that appear in the Disney+ series!

Greater New Orleans, Louisiana

A majority of ‘The Crossover’ is lensed in and around New Orleans, that is, Greater New Orleans, with the production team setting up camp at different sites across the metropolitan area. For instance, Congo Square is one of the many locations that serve as a prominent production location for the sports drama series. Evidently, they utilize numerous streets and neighborhoods in Greater New Orleans, mainly to shoot several outdoor scenes, especially basketball court portions involving Josh and JB.

Moreover, for taping the high school scenes, the filming unit supposedly sets up camp at an actual institutional facility in Greater New Orleans. However, it is very much possible that the cast and crew members utilize the premise and facilities of one of the film studios to shoot some exterior sequences for the basketball series. Some of the top film studios in the area are The Ranch Studios, Second Line Stages, Starlight Studios, and Fish Pot Studios.

New Orleans’ connection to basketball or sports, in general, is what supposedly attracts the production team of ‘The Crossover’ to tape a majority of the pivotal sequences in and around the city. There are various popular tourist destinations and landmarks that you might spot in the backdrop of many scenes as the filming unit moves from one location to another. Some of the attractions in New Orleans are St. Charles Avenue, Rampart Street, Canal Street, Esplanade Avenue, the New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park, and the New Orleans African American Museum.

