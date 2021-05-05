Created by Francesca Brill and Luke Watson, ‘The Drowning’ is a British thriller drama miniseries that revolves around Jodie Walsh, who is going through financial struggles and is desperately trying to get her life on track after losing her son in an accidental drowning. Although everyone in her family has accepted the death of Jodie’s son, she is still holding onto hope even a decade after the unfortunate incident. So, when Jodie suspects that she has finally found her son, she becomes obsessed with finding the truth.

The thrilling tale of unexpected twists and turns is filmed in beautiful natural locales and features aesthetically appealing architecture, which may make viewers curious about the filming location of the crime drama series. If you too wish to know more about it, well, we have got you covered.

The Drowning Filming Locations

The British thriller drama miniseries is filmed entirely in Ireland. Located in the North Atlantic, the island nation is famous for its rich history, picturesque hilly and grassy landscapes, old castles, traditional music, whiskey, sports, and much more.

The Emerald Isle has been used as a filming location for several well-known television shows and movies like ‘Braveheart,’ ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,’ ‘Vikings,’ and ‘The Tudors.’ The shooting for the miniseries is majorly done in a few locations on the island, so without further delay, let’s have a look at them.

Dublin, Ireland

The principal shooting for the series is done in and around regions in Dublin. The production for the series reportedly began in early 2020 before the global coronavirus pandemic hit the world. However, in March 2020, the filming was suspended indefinitely. The second phase of the shooting began in August, was conducted by following stringent COVID-19 precautions and guidelines as the safety of the cast and crew was a top priority. The filming wrapped up on September 11, 2020.

The executive producer Jason Maza wanted to shoot in the Irish capital because of its incredible vistas and impressive architecture. Over the years, numerous shows have been filmed in Dublin. Some of the famous names include ‘Ripper Street,’ ‘Reign,’ ‘Camelot,’ and ‘The Bachelorette.’ Several important scenes for the miniseries were also shot in the coastal suburb, Dún Laoghaire in the county of Dublin. It is a popular tourist location which attracts people from around the world. Places to visit there include East Pier, National Maritime Museum of Ireland, The James Joyce Tower and Museum and Pavilion Theatre.

Lough Dan, Ireland

Shooting for some of the tragic scenes in ‘The Drowning’ is done in the beautiful boomerang-shaped lake named Lough Dan in the Wicklow Mountains in County Wicklow. Although the filming there was done in August, the water was still freezing cold, and Jonas Armstrong, who essays the role of Jason in the miniseries, often had to spend more than a half-hour to get the perfect shot.

In fact, there were restrictions on the amount of time the cast and crew can stay in the water because of the low temperatures. The shooting there posed numerous problems for the producers, but with safety as a top priority, the production was done with safety boats and diving teams.

Other Locations in Ireland

Filming for the series is also done in Bray. Located in the north County Wicklow, the coastal town’s proximity to Dublin makes it an ideal shooting location for shows filmed primarily in the Irish capital. The city is home to Ardmore Studios, Ireland’s oldest film studio, established in 1958. It is the only four wall studio in the country.

