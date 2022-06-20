Where is The Holiday Filmed?

Based on T.M. Logan’s eponymous novel, ‘The Holiday’ is a crime drama series that follows Kate heading off to an island for a family holiday with her husband Sean, her teenage daughter Lucy, and her young son Daniel. To get into the holiday mood, she is joined by her university friends along with their respective husbands and their mutual singleton friend named Izzy. A promising and fun holiday turns into an utter nightmare as blood gets spilled.

When a dark secret triggers fear of betrayal among the families, Kate must take responsibility for taking control of the situation before things get even worse than they already are. What seems to be the start of a memorable holiday at the luxurious resort soon takes a turn and becomes memorable for all the wrong reasons. While the suspenseful and thrilling narrative keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats, the filming sites of the series make them curious. So, if you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on the details about the same!

The Holiday Filming Locations

‘The Holiday’ is filmed entirely in Malta, specifically in Valletta, Mdina, and Mellieha Bay. The production team adds an element of authenticity by choosing to film the series where its storyline is set in. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the crime series commenced in early April 2021 and wrapped up in May of the same year.

The vast and diverse landscape of the island of Malta provides an idyllic setting and appropriate backdrops for a series such as ‘The Holiday.’ Before starting with the production, the cast and crew members were made to spend 14 days in isolation as there were strict lockdown restrictions at that time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, let’s traverse the specific locations that appear in the series!

Valletta, Malta

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Holiday’ are lensed in Valletta, the administrative unit and tiny capital of the Mediterranean island nation of Malta. The production team seemingly filmed a number of interior and exterior shots for the first season of the series across the capital against suitable backdrops.

Located on the main island, the architecture of Valletta’s streets dates back to as early as the mid-16th century. The capital houses several churches, palaces, and museums, making it one of the more famous sites among tourists. Apart from ‘The Holiday,’ Valletta has hosted the production for various other filming projects such as ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ ‘World War Z,’ and ‘Munich.’

Other Locations in Malta

For filming purposes, the cast and crew members set up camp in Mdina, a fortified city in the Northern Region of Malta. Founded as Maleth in around the 8th century BC, the city has a rich history and it is reflected in its historic architecture. Other than that, additional sequences for the first season were also taped in and around Mellieha Bay, which is also known as Ghadira Bay. Located just off the eponymous town, it is known to be the largest sandy beach in Malta.

