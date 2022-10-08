Where is The Hype Season 2 Winner Barth Now?

Created by Rachelle Mendez, David Collins, Rob Eric, and Michael Williams, HBO Max’s ‘The Hype’ is a fashion reality show that welcomes streetwear fashion designers from across the country. The series allows the participants to participate in various challenges and prove to the judges, the guests, and the viewers they deserve the title of the winner. At the end of each season, the champion is awarded a co-sign from the judges/mentors and a cash prize worth $150,000.

Given the sheer talent showcased by the designers featured in the show, the winners of the show have always received a lot of praise for being able to beat their competition. The recent release of the second installment of ‘The Hype’ made the fans eager to know more about the season winner Winston Bartholomew Holder III, AKA Barth. If you are also curious about the same, here is all the information we have on the topic.

Winston Bartholomew “Barth” Holder III’s The Hype Journey

Hailing from Brownsville, Brooklyn, New York, Winston Bartholomew Holder III, who is known as Barth, entered the second season of ‘The Hype’ to showcase his skills to the world. The owner of B.Gold NYC was one of the nine who secured their place in the show based on the racks that the judges browsed through. For the first challenge, the participants had to combine streetwear and luxury to create a unique masterpiece, with the winner getting the chance to show at the LA Fashion Week. Starting with a bang, Barth won the challenge thanks to his creative design choices and made himself a designer to keep an eye on.

For the next few challenges, Barth had many ups and downs, even being in the bottom tier for some of the challenges. It was in Week 6 that Barth once again won a challenge by creating the winning pre-game look for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a popular basketball player. For the next challenge, the designers had to create a T-shirt for their collection and an NFT version of the same that could be utilized in the metaverse. Barth once again showed his skills by winning the challenge. This got him an invite to the Metaverse Fashion Week 2023, and his NFT T-shirt was featured in the Decenterland store.

Thanks to winning the seventh challenge, Barth got the direct ticket to showcase his collection to the judges for the finale. With guidance from Front Paije, Barth arranged his lookbook to showcase his collection in the best way possible. When the time came to clothe the models, Law Roach advised Barth to put his best piece in the last in order to create a fantastic finish. In the end, Barth beat Khanh Ngo and Brittney “Knoxx” Brooks and won the title of the season champion. We are sure you are curious about the designer’s current whereabouts so let’s dive right in and get the answers for the same!

Where is Winston Bartholomew “Barth” Holder III Now?

As of writing, Barth seems to be thriving in his career as a fashion designer. He presently acts as the CEO, Menswear Architect, and Head Pattern Maker at The Hosue of Bartholomew, which has B.Gold NYC as its streetwear line. In September of 2022, the designer’s collection was showcased at the New York Fashion Week, much to his delight. During his time on ‘The Hype,’ Barth won many opportunities we are sure he is eager to explore even more.

Through his business, Barth has diversified from simply being associated with streetwear and even offering different accessories. In fact, fans of the show might be aware of the ski masks that the designer used skillfully in his very first challenge to grab the victory. We wish Barth the very best in his life and hope that he has a wonderful future ahead.

