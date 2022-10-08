The Hype Season 2: Where is the Cast Now?

Created by Rachelle Mendez, David Collins, Rob Eric, and Michael Williams, ‘The Hype’ is a fashion reality show on HBO Max. The series brings several aspiring street fashion designers to compete against each other in a series of challenges. Each week, one of the participants is eliminated based on their performance. At the end of the season, one of the designers is declared the winner. The victor is awarded a co-sign from some of the most influential names in the fashion industry and $150,000. Season 2 of the captivating series was released recently and introduced the audience to many new faces. Naturally, fans are curious about what the 12 participants are up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Where is Winston Bartholomew “Barth” Holder III Now?

Starting off with the season winner, we have Winston Bartholomew Holder III, who goes by Barth. As of writing, Barth seems to be thriving as a fashion designer. His streetwear brand, B.Gold NYC, and label Hosue of Bartholomew seem to be thriving under the guidance of the reality TV star. In September of 2022, Barth’s collection was showcased in the New York Fashion Week, and he could not be prouder about the same! The designer seems to be working on several projects, many of which he acquired due to his performance on the HBO Max show.

Where is Khanh Ngo Now?

Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Khanh Ngo is presently based in Los Angeles, California. The fashion designer brand is called N⋆G⋆O, through which he has been able to share his clothing with the world. His excellent performance on ‘The Hype’ earned Khanh many precious opportunities. In fact, he recently teased his collaboration with Marathon Clothing, which he earned through his time on the show.

Where is Brittney “Knoxx” Brooks Now?

Brittney “Knoxx” Brooks was one of the most consistent performers in season 2 of ‘The Hype.’ The designer is the creative director and owner of DVMN NYC. The brand also has an online portal through which customers can purchase her clothes, including her recently released fall collection. Though Knoxx did not win the season despite being one of the finalists, she seems to have bounced back from it and is quite grateful for the exposure she gained through her time on the show. In her free time, Knoxx seems to enjoy traveling and adventurous activities.

Where is Bryan Now?

Let’s talk about the last contestant to be eliminated from the HBO Max show’s second season, we have Bryan Gonzalez, the owner of Second&7th. The name of the brand references the designer’s initials and their position within the alphabet order. Fans of his work can check out the various clothing that the designer has put for sale on his company’s website.

Where is Alexzander Now?

Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, Alexzander wowed everyone with his designing skills, though he is also passionate about being a musician. His fashion brand is called Lab 74, where he serves as the Creative Director as well. Alexzander certainly impressed the viewers with his skills and personality and has gained quite a fan following. The designer himself seems quite grateful for the opportunity that the show provided him with.

Where is Cierra Boyd Now?

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Cierra Boyd is the owner of FRISKMEGOOD and refers to herself as a Fashion Engineer. Through her work, Cierra aims to stay true to her beliefs about the necessity of sustainability and encourages those around her to do the same. Her work on the reality show was nothing short of impressive, and those interested in buying her designs can do so at her company’s online website. She is also affiliated with The Her Group, a fashion-related PR Agency.

Where is Dominique “Domo” Wilkins Now?

Dominique “Domo” Wilkins is the owner of Faded NYC and a participant in the second season of ‘The Hype.’ The designer was able to fulfill his dream of being on the reality show and has been over the moon about the same. Despite many ups and downs that he faced during his time on the show, he is nothing but positively happy about the experience. Interestingly, the designer also works as a model and is never shy about sharing his clothing with his fans.

Where is T. Dionne Now?

Taking her love for both Los Angeles, California, and New York, T. Dionne left quite an impact on the viewers of the HBO Max series. Her clothing brand, Futura by Dionne, combines retro with futuristic styles to present customers with something fresh with just a touch of nostalgia. If you are eager to check out some of the clothes designed by the star of ‘The Hype,’ you can check out her company’s website. In her free time, Dionne likes to be with her adorable dog and enjoys activities like skiing.

Where is Rupal Now?

Rupal Banerjee’s time on ‘The Hype’ may have been short, but it still left an impact on the viewers. Her brand, Ru by Rupal, is based in Los Angeles, California, and has recently released its SS23 collection, which one can check out on the company’s website. The designer is quite proud of her Indian heritage and likes to emphasize the same in her designs. She apparently also works as a Designer with Apple.

Where is Vell Beck Now?

As for Vell Beck, the owner of VBNYC, the designer became popular for his unusual exit from the HBO Max series. Since then, fans have been curious about why exactly Vell was kicked out of the show, though he and the producers have not disclosed any details as of writing. He is also quite happy in his personal life and enjoys spending time with his partner, whom he seems to adore. He is also affiliated with The House, a hybrid creative house based in Miami, Florida.

Where is Chelsea Now?

Chelsea Ma is one of the Co-Founders of Takeon and briefly appeared as a participant in ‘The Hype.’ As of writing, Takeon apparently has numerous stores in cities like New York City in New York, Shanghai in China, and Tokyo in Japan. The brand has also completed 15 pop-ups in Soho, New York. Through her business, Chelsea focuses on unisex designers that are both fashionable and comfortable.

Where is Jason Now?

Last, but not least, we have Jason, the owner of Verdict Still Out. The designer’s work focuses on non-binary clothing and is available on his company’s website. Jason recently had the opportunity to design the look for Armani White and his designers for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, which took place on October 4, 2022. Needless to say, Jason is quite happy with his professional accomplishments.

