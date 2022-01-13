Where is The Journalist Filmed?

Directed by Michihito Fujii, Netflix’s ‘The Journalist’ is a Japanese drama thriller series that revolves around Anna Matsuda, a courageous reporter for the Toto Newspaper. Regarded as “Shinbun Gyokai no Itanji” or a non-conformist in the newspaper field, Anna uncovers political scandals and crimes to expose the corruption in Japanese society. Her beliefs and earnest efforts to expose the truth make her a highly reputed journalist but earn her enemies along the way.

It is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed eponymous 2019 movie by Fujii, which is based on Isoko Mochizuki’s 2017 book of the same name. Starring Ryoko Yonekura, Go Ayano, and Ryusei Yokohama, among several others, ‘The Journalist’ is a powerful newsroom drama that represents true journalistic values. Set against the backdrop of a busy newspaper office, the stylish visuals add depth to the intense narrative of the series. In case you are wondering where this gripping series is filmed, we’ve got all the details for you. Let’s dive in!

The Journalist Filming Locations

The production of the first season of ‘The Journalist’ was announced by Netflix in September 2020. Originally titled ‘Newspaper Reporter’ or ‘Shinbun Kisha,’ the series has a different story and characters from the movie it is based on. The setting, however, is the same. Now, here is a closer look at the filming locations.

Tokyo, Japan

‘The Journalist’ is filmed primarily in Tokyo, the capital city of Japan. The densely populated metropolis is located at the head of Tokyo Bay and is bordered on all four directions by the Chiba, Yamanashi, Kanagawa, and Saitama prefectures. Tokyo comprises 23 special wards, 2 outlying island chains, and various commuter towns and suburbs in its geographical area.

A major political, cultural, and economic center, Tokyo is reportedly the largest urban economy in the world. The city combines modern and traditional architecture and has various iconic landmarks such as the Tokyo Skytree, Meiji Shrine, The Imperial Palace, Ueno Park, and the Tokyo National Museum. The city attracts thousands of tourists to its cherry blossom festival and Kanda festivals every year.

Tokyo houses the biggest film studios in the country and is a popular destination for movie and television production. Moreover, the movies ‘Inception,’ ‘Home Sweet Home Alone,’ and ‘The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift’ were filmed in the city.

Read More: Best Japanese Movies on Netflix