‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ is a Disney+ Original series based on Steven Brill’s film franchise of the same name. Created by Brill, Josh Goldsmith, and Cathy Yuspa, the show serves as a continuation of the original film and sees the return of the iconic defense attorney turned hockey coach, Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez). In the show, Bombay coaches a new team of underdog hockey players to compete against the powerhouse, Mighty Ducks, his former team. If you are looking for information about the show’s filming locations, look no further as we’ve got all the filming details right here!

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Filming Locations

Filming was scheduled to begin on February 18, 2020, and wrap up on June 11, 2020. After filming was underway in early 2020 as planned, the unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic caused production to shut down temporarily. Filming resumed in September 2020 and was wrapped up in December 2020. ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,’ like other entries in the franchise, is set in Minnesota, which is befittingly known as a hockey crazy town. However, the series is filmed in British Columbia, Canada, on location and sets. Let’s take a detailed look at the filming locations!

Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver is the most populous city in Western Canada and is the primary filming location of the series. It is situated in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia and is named after the British Royal Navy officer, Captain George Vancouver. As with most cities in Canada, Vancouver has hockey imbued in its culture and is an extremely popular sport in the city. Likewise, it has become a premium hub for film and television production since the turn of the century.

Both the aforementioned factors likely played a major role in the production crew’s decision to film the series in the city. Vancouver consistently ranks among the most expensive cities in the world and is known for its diversity and urban planning. The series is filmed partially on location in Vancouver and on sets built to resemble Minnesota.

The PNE Agrodome, a sports arena located at 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5K 5J1, Canada, is used to film most of the show’s ice hockey scenes. Established in 1963, the arena is used for many indoor sporting events. It is most notably used by the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for shows of its NXT brand. It has also served as a shooting site of the iconic boxing bout between Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago in ‘Rocky IV’ as well as in the superhero movie ‘Deadpool.’

Burnaby, British Columbia

Located to the east of Vancouver, Burnaby is the secondary filming location of the series. A few sequences seen in the show’s first season were filmed in the city, which lies in the Metro Vancouver Regional District region. Its proximity to Vancouver makes it an efficient choice for shooting scenes that couldn’t be otherwise filmed in the former city. Burnaby is no stranger to appearing in film and television, and popular productions such ‘Supernatural’ and ‘Man of Steel’ have also been filmed in the city.

